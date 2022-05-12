New Gear May 2022

Earthworks ETHOS

Earthworks new ETHOS broadcast microphone is set to become the new industry standard. This Broadcast-quality condenser XLR microphone is ideal for streaming, speech or voice over recording applications. A built-in pop filter means no plosives and it is ready to go with the supplied Triad Orbit M2-R stand adaptor. It features a supercardioid pattern with an extended flat frequency response from 20Hz-30kHz and can handle a peak acoustic input of 145dB SPL. It has a self-noise of 16dB SPL (A-weighted), making it perfect for professional content creators and broadcasters. Comes complete with black foam windscreen and is also available in matte black.

New Zealand: Pacific AV https://www.pacificav.co.nz/ or (09) 947 5230

Epson EH-LS12000B

Incorporating an all-new laser array light source, next-generation image enhancement and processing algorithms, expanded HDR10+ and HDMI 2.1 support and real-time scene adaptive correction, the EH-LS12000B produces incredible brightness, colour accuracy and image detail for stunning 4K viewing experiences and immersive gaming. The laser engine’s long lifespan of up to 20,000 hours provides worry-free operation. To make installation simple you can precisely shift the lens up to +/- 96% vertically and up to +/- 47% horizontally without any loss in picture distortion or clarity thanks to the EH-LS12000B’s 3-axis motorised lens. A front exhaust enables the projector to be installed on a shelf at the back of any room.



New Zealand: Epson www.epson.co.nz or (09) 366 6855

UAD Spark Plug-Ins and Subscription Service

Universal Audio is proud to introduce UAD Spark, a new subscription service that puts pro audio industry standard UAD plug-ins and exciting new instruments into the hands of music creators worldwide. This evolving collection runs natively on Mac ($19.99/month), with Windows coming later in 2022. UAD Spark features UA’s most popular plug-in emulations of legendary recording studio hardware, running natively for the first time. Studio gear includes the Neve 1073 Preamp & EQ, UA 1176 Compressor Collection, Teletronix LA-2A Compressor Collection, Studer A800 Tape Recorder, and API Vision Channel Strip.

UAD Spark also introduces exclusive new UAD instruments, benefiting from UA’s expertise in modelling, sampling, and synthesis. Instruments include Opal Morphing Synthesizer (exclusive to Spark), Moog Minimoog, Waterfall B3 Organ, and Ravel Grand Piano.



New Zealand: Music Link www.musiclinknz.co.nz or (09) 250 0068

Elation Fuze MAX

The Fuze MAX has been designed for precision lighting applications such as theatre, broadcast and Houses of Worship where a wider chromatic spectrum (including dynamic whites), a full feature set and outstanding quality is required. The Fuze MAX Spot and Fuze MAX Profile, both automated LED moving heads, offer full-spectrum performance from a 92 CRI engine that utilises an 800W 5-colour homogenised LED array of Red, Green, Blue, Mint, and Amber sources. The Fuze MAX uses advanced, high-quality optics, and dimming is smooth and stepless with variable 16-bit dimming curve modes available. Both the Fuze MAX Spot and Fuze MAX Profile house a motorised zoom that can adjust the beam angle from a tight 7 degrees to 53 degrees wide and ship with an included snoot attachment to position the beam even more precisely. The Fuze MAX Profile houses a full blackout framing system with four rotating blades and +/- 60 degree indexing for full control of the beam shape when required.

New Zealand: ULA Group www.ulagroup.com or (09) 218 6532

Ayrton Zonda 9 Wash and Zonda 9 FX

Zonda 9 Wash and Zonda 9 FX share the same proprietary optical system which consists of a wide, 384mm diameter dial of 37 lenses in PMMA combined with 37 glass light guides with an output surface made of an optical micro-structure. This LED and optical system combination can produce an output of 25,000 lumens and a mixture of pastel and saturated colours, regardless of the colour mix chosen, with a CRI of <86. Endowed with a 50mm truncated transmitting lens with an optical surface equivalent to that of a 70mm round lens, Zonda 9 Wash and Zonda 9 FX can create an intensive beam with a zoom ratio of 14:1 and a wide zoom range of 4° to 56°.



New Zealand: Show Technology New Zealand www.showtech.nz or (09) 869 3293

LumenRadio Stardust

Capable of delivering eight DMX/RDM universes and expanding the function of Cognitive-Coexistence with the new Fleet Alliance, Stardust’s enhanced radio design allows for record breaking ranges on all eight universes simultaneously. The onboard Wi-Fi and Ethernet provides both configuration via web portal and transmission of sACN and Art-Net, while the Bluetooth interface enables configuration via the CRMX Toolbox App. With the intuitive color screen it’s easier than ever to configure, using operation profiles to quickly change settings on the fly while the built-in backup battery makes sure the show will go on.

New Zealand: Kenderdine Electrical kelpls.co.nz or (09) 302 4100

Blustream HEX70HDUK-KIT and CEX4K-KIT

Blustream have announced two new additions to its extender line: the HEX70HDUK-KIT and the CEX4K-KIT. The Blustream HEX70HDUK-KIT supports 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 UHD video up to 40 metres and extends HDMI 1080p up to 70 metres over a single Cat cable. The unit’s enhanced flexibility includes support for multiple video formats, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB. Further advanced features include USB 2.0 extension (KVM), local HDMI input on the HDBaseT receiver, a web GUI for control and configuration, auto display control, audio breakout, and bi-directional IR pass-through. The HEX70HDUK-KIT has an optional tabletop enclosure designed to provide a secure solution for mounting the HEX70HDUK transmitter into a tabletop or desk. The CEX4K-KIT HDMI extender set enables HDMI distribution over a single 75-ohm coaxial cable. The extender set delivers HDMI plus bi-directional IR up to 100 metres at 4K 60Hz 4:4:4. The HDCP 2.2-compliant unit offers smart EDID management and PCM 2.0 channel audio.

New Zealand: Sound Group soundgroup.co.nz or (09) 415 6680