Shure’s WMAS In-Ear Monitoring System Has Arrived: Introducing Axient Digital PS

Shure has announced Axient Digital PSM, its first digital wireless in-ear monitoring solution that exceeds the needs of today’s top-tier touring acts and large-scale productions.

Axient Digital PSM has been meticulously designed and developed to meet the rigorous demands of touring professionals and rental houses, ensuring high-performance RF and spectral efficiency that caters to the rapidly evolving wireless landscape. This new digital in ear monitoring system is Shure’s first Wireless Multichannel Audio System (WMAS) enabled product line, empowering audio professionals to adapt to a wide variety of environments.1 With its forward-looking design, Axient Digital PSM represents a long-term investment for tours, venues, and other applications, elevating flexibility and scalability to unprecedented levels.

“For nearly a century, Shure has pioneered innovative solutions that help solve our customers’ problems while moving the industry forward. Now, Axient Digital PSM offers a revolutionary digital radio with WMAS capabilities, remote management for engineers, and a pristine audio experience for performers,” said Nick Wood, Senior Director, Global Marketing and Product Management, at Shure. “To unlock new possibilities and applications, Shure is dedicated to advocating for spectrum efficiency and WMAS regulations worldwide. Axient Digital PSM takes advantage of this opportunity, giving users more resources to optimize performance and make the best possible use of spectrum, now and in the future.”

“I am a keyboardist, Music Director, and touring musician, and I would absolutely urge everybody to get on the Shure IEM system. You can count on it being clear allowing you to hear finest of details. The performance environment and audiences change, even the way we play may change but the one constant has been the Axient Digital PSM in ear monitor system.” – Roland Hamilton, Professional Musician

Key Features and Benefits

Superior RF Performance and Audio Quality

Axient Digital PSM enables engineers to say ‘yes’ to more complex and creative productions because they’ll have access to more on-air channels of in ear monitoring. With a next-generation digital radio and sophisticated headphone amplifier design, performers will enjoy the highest audio quality with no compromises to signal reliability and less than 2.9ms latency for the most immersive audio experience.

Powered by Shure WMAS, Axient Digital PSM features a multi-channel wideband mode that significantly increases spectral efficiency. With multi-channel wideband mode, users can free up radios for improved RF performance or channel count scalability.

Developed by Shure, Spatial Diversity employs two transmit diversity antennas, each sending an identical signal on the same frequency, providing RF engineers with a new, easier option for supporting separate zones and optimizing coverage for stadiums, indoor venues, and broadcast studios. When Spatial Diversity transmitters engage with True Digital Diversity bodypack receivers, Axient Digital PSM combines four discrete signal paths per channel to deliver advanced protection against multipath interference and RF noise.

Axient Digital PSM transmitters support both analog and digital input formats, including AES3, Dante, and AES67, which enables monitor engineers to easily connect to modern consoles. Standard AES256 encryption is available for secure transmission.

“I tested Axient Digital PSM with my musicians, and they said it was fantastic. The signal sounds clearer and cleaner. My two favorite features from Shure’s new system are Spatial Diversity and ShowLink, as they do the work for you: it syncs immediately, ensures a robust RF, and allows me to do everything from side stage, avoiding hiding behind my guitarist or musicians. It’s one less thing that we engineers need to worry about.” – Kyle, Professional Monitor Engineer

Axient Digital PSM 4-ch Wideband supporting up to 28 channels per 6 MHz

Flexibility and Scalability

Axient Digital PSM features two single rack space transmitter options: ADTQ Quad Transmitter and ADTD Dual Transmitter. Bothoffer four flexible and powerful transmission modes.

Multi-channel Wideband (available regionally according to WMAS regulations) , supporting up to 28 channels per 6 MHz in the US and 40 channels per 8 MHz in Europe. This exceeds FCC’s requirement for WMAS to have a mode of operation in which it can operate with at least three audio channels per MHz.

, supporting up to 28 channels per 6 MHz in the US and 40 channels per 8 MHz in Europe. This exceeds FCC’s requirement for WMAS to have a mode of operation in which it can operate with at least three audio channels per MHz. Narrowband provides access to more RF output power per channel and maintains spectral efficiency at 17 channels per 6 MHz.

provides access to more RF output power per channel and maintains spectral efficiency at 17 channels per 6 MHz. Analog FM allows for high-quality audio with ultra-low latency.

allows for high-quality audio with ultra-low latency. Axient Digital Standard (Point-to-Point Mode) will let users send long-distance audio to any Axient Digital microphone receiver. It will be available through a post -launch firmware update.

With Axient Digital PSM, engineers and rental houses can address their needs today while being prepared for the future.

Command and Control

Axient Digital PSM is supported by Shure’s Wireless Workbench® and ShowLink® ecosystem. For the first time, monitor engineers can enjoy comprehensive remote management of every bodypack receiver on stage, with visibility to key parameters and the ability to make adjustments if necessary.

With ShowLink, real-time control enables continuous monitoring of all bodypack receivers, including channel quality, battery life, volume position, headphone connect status, and more. Remote management helps audio professionals know when it’s time to swap batteries, when to intervene if channel quality is compromised, resolve volume control issues for the artist, and troubleshoot faster.

real-time control enables continuous monitoring of all bodypack receivers, including channel quality, battery life, volume position, headphone connect status, and more. Remote management helps audio professionals know when it’s time to swap batteries, when to intervene if channel quality is compromised, resolve volume control issues for the artist, and troubleshoot faster. With Wireless Workbench and the AD600 Spectrum Manager, engineers can address technical issues, monitor RF spectrum, and maintain backup frequencies, ensuring smooth performances from start to finish.

Axient Digital PSM wireless in ear monitor system will be available early 2025. For more information please visit: https://www.shure.com/en-ASIA/performance-production/axient-digital

1The availability of WMAS features is subject to regional regulations and may vary accordingly. Contact your Jands representative for more details.

Jands is the exclusive distributor of Shure in Australia, offering access to Shure’s legendary range of products, but also to expert support and guidance. For more information visit www.jands.com.au or visit your authorized local distributor.