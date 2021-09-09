New Gear September 2021

Ampetronic C14-2 Hearing Loop Driver

Ampetronic has launched its new flagship product, the C14-2 Hearing Loop Driver, and announced the availability of a Dante option on all C Series models, including the C5 and C7 variants. Following the success of the reliable C5 and C7 hearing loop drivers, the company is also extending the C Series range to include the new C10-1 and C10-2models.

The C14-2 provides an impressive 14ARMS/48VRMS, making it the most powerful hearing loop driver on the market. The higher voltage of the C14-2 allows a single amplifier to be used for coverage in larger areas. C Series units not only feature digital signal processing and networking functionality, but enable fast, accurate setup and adjustment via a very simple and easy to use digital interface. Further to the expanded range, all new C Series models will feature SNMP support and priority input. All C Series models are available to specify in the Ampetronic Loopworks Design tool.

The C10-1, C10-2 and C14-2 will be ready to ship from October 2021.

New Zealand: JPRO www.jpro.co.nz or (09) 275 8710

Astera AX9 PowerPAR

The AX9 is a high-intensity, rock-solid, all-purpose everyday LED lighting fixture with all the advantages of Astera, including battery operation, wireless control, and quality engineering. AX9 is the ‘big brother’ of Astera’s AX5 TriplePAR. AX9 is bigger, brighter and benefits from all Astera’s latest innovations, like the Titan LED engine, an optimised bracket with Airline Track, a Titan-style keypad for fast and easy local control and direct control via the versatile AsteraApp.

New Zealand: ULA Group www.ulagroup.com or (09) 218 6532

AMX Precis

AMX has debuted four new Precis PR-Series matrix switchers supporting up to eight sources and eight outputs, the new Precis PR-WP-412 windowing processor to dynamically window up to four sources, and the new UVC1-4K HDMI to USB 3.0 capture device. The Precis PR-Series Matrix Switchers are available in four configurations – 4×2, 6×2, 4×4 and 8×8. All models include pixel-for-pixel video reproduction, fast switching, comprehensive EDID management, HDMI audio de-embedding, an open control API, and a simple-to-use web interface. The PR-0402 also supports auto-switching to provide touch-free video switching in small applications.

The new AMX PR-WP-412 combines a 4×1+1 windowing and a 4×2 seamless matrix switcher in a single, compact unit. The new UVC1-4K capture device solves the immediate issue of PCs that lack HDMI or other video inputs. The UVC1-4K delivers content from video cameras, document cameras or other HDMI sources into software-based conferencing and streaming applications via the computer’s USB port. Features include 4K60 4:4:4 video input, HDMI and separate analog audio input, standard UVC interface and control, and USB 3.0 output up to 3840x2160p@30fps.



New Zealand: JPRO www.jpro.co.nz or 09 275 8710

Highlite Showtec Performer Profile 600 MKIII

The Showtec Profile 600 MKIII ellipsoidal features a high output 260W warm white (3200K) high CRI > 90 LED engine, and features quiet fan operation, DMX controlled variable electronic strobe, 4 dimming curves, adjustable refresh frequency and gamma brightness for flicker free operations. Perfect for theatre, TV and film applications, there are a wide range of fixed and zoom lenses available (19°,26°,36°, 50°, zoom 15°-30°, zoom 25°-50°) allowing for projection of hard-edge, precisely focused light. The fixture comes with 4 blades for manual shuttering, manual focus knobs, and a B Size metal gobo holder.

New Zealand: Kenderdine Electrical kelpls.co.nz or (09) 302 4100

L-Acoustics SB10i

The L-Acoustics SB10i delivers the same sonic signature of the company’s much larger subs, but from a vastly scaled-down enclosure design; SB10i is not much larger than two side-by-side shoe boxes. Equipped with a single 10-inch driver, 27 Hz bandwidth limit, and 124 dB maximum SPL output, the high-powered SB10i measures only 540 x 540 x 170 mm and weighs a mere 15 kg. Sonically corresponding with L-Acoustics X4i and 5XT ultra-compact coaxial speakers, the new sub has an elegantly discreet design, and is available in RAL colours, making it a prime choice for high-end residential and commercial environments, and sophisticated hospitality settings, sports luxury boxes, museum installs, and much more.



New Zealand: Jands NZ jands.nz or 021 674 601

Williams AV IR Plus

Williams AV IR Plus makes hearing assistance more accessible with the introduction of an industry-first Infrared (IR) system that combines secure infrared and optional WaveCast audio over Wi-Fi delivery in a single affordable box. This scalable IR system uses Distributed Emitter Array design to accommodate up to 16 emitters with flexible coverage in a space up to 26,750 square metres. The IR Plus features a distributed IR emitter array architecture allowing up to four emitters either stacked together for large room arrays, or distributed throughout the room to accommodate wings in room design, balconies or other obscured venue locations.



New Zealand: NSL nsl.co.nz or 09 913 6212

Audio-Technica AT2040

The Audio-Technica AT2040 is a hypercardioid dynamic podcast microphone for content creators. Like the pro version, the AT-BP40, the AT2040 brings professional-grade sound quality at an affordable price. With all-metal construction, the AT2040 excels at isolated and up-close vocal reproduction, rejecting unwanted ambient sound due to its tight hypercardioid polar pattern. The mic’s multistage windscreen combines a nonwoven filter with foam mesh to provide an internal pop filter. In addition, its specially-designed integrated shock mount prevents unwanted noise by dampening vibration coming from a boom arm or mic stand.



New Zealand: Direct Imports directimports.co.nz or 06 873 0129

MA Lighting grandMA3 onPC rack-unit

The grandMA3 onPC rack-unit is an onPC controller in 19” format with the grandMA3 onPC software already pre-installed on a powerful computer. Just connect a mouse, a keyboard and up to two external monitors and you can directly control 2048 parameters. In combination with other onPC products, this can be extended to a maximum of 4,096 parameters. It is also a playback device; all relevant connections including DMX Out/Inputs, MIDI In/Out, Timecode and DC remote are built in. You can combine the grandMA3 onPC rack-unit with a grandMA3 onPC command wing and/or up to two grandMA3 onPC fader wings to control or pre-program your show. In addition, it can act as a backup unit in a grandMA3 lighting control system.



New Zealand: Show Technology www.showtech.nz (09) 869 3293