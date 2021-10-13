New JBL EON ONE MK2 Battery Powered Column PA, JBL Professional Lay-In Ceiling Tile Speaker

JPRO is pleased to introduce the new JBL EON ONE MK2 battery-powered column PA with Pro Connect Control App.

This all-in-one sound system packs a class-leading acoustic package, 5-channel digital Soundcraft designed mixer with LED display, dbx DriveRack DSP, Bluetooth functionality and universal Pro Connect App control into a lightweight, portable sound system that can be carried in one hand.

It delivers unmatched acoustic performance for indoor or outdoor applications, a 1500W amplifier produces 119dB on battery power for up to 6 hours with smooth front to back coverage.

The EON ONE MK2 portable sound system is ideal for a range of users, from buskers and singer/songwriters seeking pro-grade sound without AC power, to educators, school huis and hospitality providers who prioritise fast setup and ease of use; to houses of worship, celebrants and rental companies who require portable solutions for indoor and outdoor applications. In short: It’s your go-to anytime, anywhere system.

Pro 9V DC and 12V DC wireless microphone receivers can be run via USB power on the EON ONE MK2 using these USB cables.

JBL EON ONE MK2 is now available to purchase in New Zealand.

More details: https://www.jpro.co.nz/new-product/jbl-eonone-mk2/

First Impressions: https://www.cxnetwork.com.au/jbl-eon-one-mk2-batteries-included/

New JBL Professional Lay-In Ceiling Tile Speaker

JBL Professional has announced the new LCT81CT-M, the metric version of the JBL Professional Control Contractor lay-in ceiling tile speaker.



Sized to fit standard 600 mm x 600 mm metric ceiling grids, this new ceiling speaker is perfect for classrooms, offices, paging systems, airports, retail stores and anywhere that speech and music clarity are critical for an in-ceiling system.

The LCT81CT-M has a low profile of just 103 mm and is ideal for venues where architects or visual designers don’t want the appearance of a ceiling speaker, as it looks like a ceiling vent.

The speaker can be specified on either a 70V or 100V distributed speaker line or at low impedance, for maximum versatility. Its highly efficient 8-inch dual-cone driver with 1-inch voice coil, high-performance transformer and wide 100-degree conical dispersion are suited for a variety of installations.



The first shipment is expected to arrive in NZ from mid-December 2021.