New Stunning Digital Wallpaper Screen for Club Central Hurstville





The VuePix Infiled team partnered with integrators CAV to deliver an ultra-high resolution screen for Club Central Hurstville, NSW. The new sleek digital wall has been installed in the club’s lounge and gaming area, delivering superior image quality for all patrons and guests.

CAV specialises in providing bespoke solutions to clubs, hotels, venues, educational institutions, private corporations, councils and government departments, installing the most advanced AV technology to help them operate their businesses.

Club Central Hurstville is one of their many long-term clients, so when it came to upgrade their facility and audio visual equipment, they trusted CAV to choose the very best technology to fit the purpose.

“The initial brief from the client was that they wanted the largest and brightest screen for the area, which could be serviced from the front,” explains Steve Hansen, General Manager of CAV.

“This made choosing the product easy, as VuePix’s Digital Wallpaper display was the perfect for the application. It provides the Club’s patrons with an immersive, seamless digital display experience and we have received great feedback from the Club.”

The Digital Wallpaper is VuePix Infiled’s flagship ultra-thin, ultra-high resolution digital LED display. With an ultra-thin edge thickness of less than 30mm and an intuitive slim line mounting system, it can be fitted into any space and attached to any surface without creating any obstruction.

The new digital platform fitted in the club is 4.8m wide and 2.7m high with a resolution of 1.8mm. The whole screen was installed in minimal time, thanks to the slim-line floating mounting brackets, resulting in a flat seamless finish.

Featuring front service LED modules, which will allow for efficient and hassle-free maintenance and minimal screen downtime. The content for the screen is controlled and optimized by Novastar Ultra HD Junior Processor.

“We always enjoy working with the team at CAV, delivering exceptional projects to their customers,” says Nathan Wright, VuePix Infiled Product Manager.

“The Digital Wallpaper was the perfect fit for this application, the first of the 1.8mm series installed in New South Wales. The CAV team were able to install the screen in under two days with no issues at all and an excellent outcome for everyone!”















