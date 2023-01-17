NovaStar at the World Cup – Not Just on the Pitch

NovaStar processing lit up the LED screens in eight stadia for the World Cup 2022. This makes three consecutive World Cups for the brand, cementing their place as an industry standard.

Not just limited to the screens in the stadia, NovaStar supported many other off-the-field viewing locations, including the airport and hotels in Dubai, outdoors in Casablanca, a casino in Lebanon, and a food court in Colombia.

Dubai Dubai Morocco Lebanon Colombia

NovaStar processing has taken to the field world-class sporting events including the Olympics, the World Cup, the WWE and more. One of their flagship stadium projects is the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

Advertisement

The Tokyo Dome is a famous landmark and is used for baseball games, and other sports, concerts and events. It is not only the home ground of the professional baseball team Yomiuri Giants, but also a premier venue in Japan which more than eight million people visit annually. The LED screen in Tokyo Dome is the largest stadium screen in Japan, with a total area of more than 1000 square metres. It is perfectly lit with two fully equipped H5 controllers and six CVT10-S fibre converters from NovaStar.

Tokyo Dome

Why the NovaStar H Series?

All-in-one Splicer and Controller

H Series provides powerful signal processing capabilities. It’s the first all-in-one splicer and controller in the industry, which greatly simplifies system integration. H Series features true 4K video processing. With the leading image processing technology in the industry, it’s the perfect solution for fine-pitch LED applications.

Advertisement

Muti-input/output Cards

Max 15 input cards + Max 5/10 (Enhanced) output cards, suitable for large scene screens such as stadia. It also supports 12 GB SDI to meet input requirements.

Super Stability

Hot plugs for inputs and outputs and smart data recovery functions provide safety, stability, and convenient operation. An industrial-grade redundant power module ensures stable operation.

High image quality

H Series built-in high-definition image processing engine, support for HDR, wide color gamut transmission, high contrast and abundant colours, provide more details in both light and shadow. NovaStar’s HQ high-quality scaling technology, which includes an adaptive content scaling engine. This technology prevents loss of details and border errors when zooming out, as well as jagged edges and blurring when zooming in, allowing for a perfect recovery of the original image.

Flexibility Layers

H series supports numerous layers with an unrestricted arrangement. Each output daughterboard provides 16 layers. The layers can freely cross different output loading areas while keeping layer size the same. Layers can be in any position, overlapped, or unlimited scaled. It supports functions such as image capture, layer configuration, layer rotation and more.

As a global leading LED display solution provider, NovaStar design and develop LED display control solutions for a variety of market applications including entertainment, digital signage and rental.

NovaStar Web: https://www.novastar.tech/

NovaStar FB: https://www.facebook.com/novastartech