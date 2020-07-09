NSL Case Study | TVNZ

About TVNZ

Television New Zealand, more commonly referred to as TVNZ, is a crown-owned, commercially funded broadcaster operating television channels and streaming services in New Zealand and providing technical delivery for the Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited and their service in the Pacific region. TVNZ is one of the leading broadcasters in New Zealand, with revenues earned through advertising. TVNZ currently operates channels TVNZ 1, TVNZ 2, and TVNZ DUKE, including online entertainment destination TVNZ OnDemand.

Project Brief

Due to the new presenting style adopted by TVNZ, the presenters are no longer confined to a desk and require the freedom to move around the room during the broadcast, whether it be in front of a large screen or moving around an augmented reality set. The new look and style for the TVNZ presenters require a more compact bodypack with less weight, which enables more movement as well as the equipment being invisible to the viewers. TVNZ requires the presenter to be able to move from the main studio to the newsroom and the ability to be remote for outside news feeds without the changing equipment packs.

Consultation

NSL conducted multiple RF scans within the broadcast studio, newsroom of TVNZ. Utilising Shure Wireless Workbench 6 Software and the Axient AXT600 spectrum manager. The RF scan data concluded that Shure Axient would meet and exceed the requirements in the project brief. WWB6 was also used to coordinate frequencies between the Axient system and PSM900 systems which would be used for interruptible foldback.

Application

The ADX1M was chosen due to the small size of the micro packs, internal antenna, and ShowLink ability. The AD610 ShowLink unit utilises Wireless Workbench 6 giving the sound engineer full control and monitoring of the system remotely. The ability to change frequencies on the fly and adjust gain settings was seen as a must have add-on to the system for TVNZ.

UA874WB paddle antennas were deployed in the studio and split out to the newsroom so presenters can broadcast from both locations without the need to change out equipment. Audio from both zones is fed back to the central control room. Battery management is handled by the networked SBRC battery charger units with modules for both the Axient and PSM batteries. Battery charger monitoring is also handled by WWB6 giving health, time to charge, and temperature status.

Axient Wireless System

SBRC

Shure Battery Rack Charger interchangeable charging modules support a variety of Shure Lithium-ion batteries accommodating up to eight batteries in a single rack space. The rechargeable battery system provided a sustainable and cost-efficient solution for TVNZ. With Shure Wireless Workbench software, it can provide remote monitoring of battery status when the SBRC is connected to a network.

PSM900 Wireless Personal Monitor System

The P9RA is a compact, bodypack stereo receiver for use with the PSM900 wireless personal monitor system. The P9RA offers premium features including RF Scan and Automatic Gain Control for unparalleled RF stability and channel availability, plus an advanced rechargeability option for extended usage times, all packed in the thinnest form factor available.

AD4Q

Axient Digital offers dual and quad receiver options that open the door to a full range of features, from high-performance RF to transparent digital audio. The AD4Q four-channel digital receiver sets a new standard in spectral efficiency. Ground-breaking performance features include extensive tuning, low latency. High Density (HD) mode, and Quadversity, ensuring solid performance in the most challenging RF environments.

Twinplex

TVNZ has adopted the new TwinPlex Subminiature Lavalier Microphone. Paired with Axient, these new microphones offer stunning audio quality and the reliability which Shure is known for. After on-air trial, TwinPlex received great comments from the audio department.

The TwinPlex Subminiature Lavalier Microphones are built to take on the diverse needs of top-tier audio professionals in every setting, with reliable clarity for TV and broadcasting. It offers tailored-for-speech audio for speaking appearances, and discreet durability for broadcast usage.

It is also designed for low sensitivity, high max SPL. Interchangeable sweat-resistant frequency caps all make this the perfect companion for TVNZ professional applications.

Bodypack

TVNZ also adopted the ADX1M Wireless Bodypack Transmitter, compatible with Axient Digital Wireless Systems. The ADX transmitters set the tone for exceptional performance, interference protection, advanced rechargeability, streamlined design, and ShowLink remote control for real-time parameter adjustments right from the booth. The P9RA is a compact, stereo bodypack receiver for use with the PSM900 Wireless Personal Monitor System. The P9RA offers premium features including RF Scan and Automatic Gain Control for unparalleled RF stability and channel availability, plus an advanced rechargeability option for extended usage times, all packed in the thinnest form factor available.

More info:

