Ode to the Installer

Subscribe to CX E-News
With apologies to Fezzik and Inigo
I’d been running short on inspiration
on what should I write about installation.
So, I’ve decided to have a short conversation
about the intriguing topic of tech integration.
.
Now this might be a broad generalisation
but plans do work better without alteration.
.
When the client makes a surprise visitation,
and in a fit of exuberant excitation,
adds extras without qualification,
keep those features out of specification
else you’ll see no profitable reparation.
.
Scope creep is the abnormal deviation
that comes from constant augmentation
of the system’s agreed configuration.
.
This can be fixed with up front negotiation
relieving the need for later (re)mediation
when goal posts move without consideration.
.
Instead, plan well right from formation.
Conduct a thorough evaluation
to achieve the optimal novel mutation of parameters unique to your situation
.
This way you avoid the odd complication
that comes when reality meets false expectation.
.
Aside from client disorientation,
the lure of AV gear needs no great explanation.
Particularly when the right combination
of components you’ve given amalgamation
works out better than your wild expectation.
.
Savour the moment of purest elation,
like a signal with absolute rectification,
when you end up installing sweet automation.
.
Skills gain value with constant replication –
practise makes you better with each iteration.
.
Year upon year of talent distillation
heightens the feeling of self-validation
that grows with your professional reputation.
It’s not quite cause for mad celebration
but talk to the boss about compensation.
.
Sometimes the results of careful calculation
don’t quite match those of your mind’s illustration.
.
Cos other times it’s only exasperation.
.
Mistakes can be made in any vocation.
Like wasting time on equalisation
instead of fixing poor polarisation.
.
When air gaps present invalid relation
of components connected to amplification
or you have uncertain cable unification,
a quick tweak or setting improvisation
won’t result in system normalisation.
.
When the back of the rack gives you deep consternation
and you’re covered in layers of dank perspiration
from the grief pulling cable to its end destination,
it’s tempting to quit in rage and frustration
when you can’t get comms with the bloody door station.
.
Take stock, walk outside, perform soul purification,
whatever it takes for calm continuation
for your ongoing work forms characterisation.
Your approach, like the gear, requires sophistication
to keep on progressing career continuation.
.
When installing the latest tech innovation –
remember to do your top preparation.
Read the manual for the best interpretation
of mad engineers’ thoughts made manifestation
through the rigours of commercial experimentation.
.
Then your programmers do their own computation,
from a dusty cardboard topped workstation
assembled from boxes found on location.
With line after line of coding equation
to give the end user a heart palpitation
when they turn on their house while away on vacation.
.
It matters not where you do mechanisation:
K-12 to tertiary – it’s all education,
it could be boardrooms of a big corporation,
or recording the words where they do litigation.
Enhancing the sound of liturgical oration
or connecting emergency evacuation –
.
It’s all the grand theory of unified communication.
.
Working so long at the edge of innovation
can tax your brain muscles beyond stimulation
until each new release is less a sensation.
.
As you build your business over a generation
then get caught in a wave of corporate predation,
do accept payout for your amortisation.
Retire with a quaint rationalisation
for golf and boredom in synchronisation.
.
If all of this sounds like pontification,
on AV I have some justification
of knowledge beyond just book education.
.
From the hellfire of black box relocation
that once formed a fulltime occupation,
I took a long path of distinct transformation
into the world of AV consultation.
This has endowed a deep appreciation
Of how to proceed with tech implementation.
.
From characters deep in Reiner’s imagination,
I offer this finest of fine creation:
.
Anybody want a peanut?
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.