OmegaTech Releases Blackline

Blackline is a re-imagining of OmegaTech’s product range. For many years, Hammertone has been their signature finish, but they realise it’s not to everyone’s taste. So, they dug into the Dulux catalogue and found Mannex Black, a slightly textured, hard wearing, scratch resistant powder coat that can only be described as “none more black”!

They’re also pairing this with a new OmegaTech logo inspired by ghost flames from ’50’s Hot Rods that adds a new subtle touch to the Blackline range.

They are offering this new finish on all OmegaTech products and as always, you’ll be able to add your company logo in full colour, or Ghost Grey, if you’re looking for a totally Stealth option.

OmegaTech are all about finding the right solution for you, and sometimes that means creating something new. So, if you’re looking for that stealthy look, want something to warm your dark Rock ‘N Roll soul, or just prefer ‘none more black’, have a look at Blackline.