Over 5 Million Pixels for Swimming Australia Olympic & Paralympic Trials

Months of preparation, six days of world-class racing, many new World Records set and special moments in and out of the pool – that sums up the Swimming Australia Olympic and Paralympic Trials.

Held at Brisbane Aquatic Centre from June 10 to 15 2024, the high-profile sporting event was broadcast by Channel 9 & Fox Sports, captivating the nation and an international audience extending to the USA, UK and India, reaching a total of over 5.7 million viewers.

Onesol Productions were appointed by Downtown Events to supply full Audio-Visual production for the event. It was a perfect opportunity to feature their brand new high-spec VuePix Infiled LED screen.

“Major sporting events like this with international exposure don’t come around that often, so it was an amazing opportunity for us to showcase our capabilities and what our team can deliver,” comments Elliot Laird, one of the Directors at Onesol Productions.

The VuePix Infiled supersized LED screen – 25m long x 3m high – spanned across the entire width of the Olympic size pool. With over 5 million pixels in total, the screen provided a perfect digital canvas for the live broadcast, delivered by NEP Australia.

Featuring the highest spec of Brompton receiving cards and paired with the award-winning Brompton Tessera SX40 LED processors and Tessera XD data distribution units, the complete digital display package was perfectly suited for this kind of live broadcast environment.

Additionally, ASTERA TitanTubes were used to illuminate the entrance for all swimmers, as well as the Eiffel Tower replica in the live interview hub.

“We are extremely proud that our technology was part of this high-profile sporting event, witnessing the Australian Swimming Olympic & Paralympic teams on their journey to Paris 2024 Olympics,” says Cuono Biviano, Managing Director of ULA Group and Founder of VuePix Infiled. “The Swim Trials had major exposure through live broadcast and media, our technology looked great on camera, and the feedback from the industry and general public was overwhelming. Congratulations to the Onesol Productions team and everyone involved, it looked incredible.”

The Australian Swimming Trials saw 26 women and 26 men selected for the Dolphins Paris 2024 Olympic team. That means that Australia will be sending a full quota of swimmers to Paris.

The success of the Trials reflects the popularity of Australia’s highest participation sport.

Good luck to all our Dolphin stars, we will be cheering for you! Bring the Gold home!