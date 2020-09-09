Pacific AV adds DENON PRO

Pacific AV is proud to announce the addition of DENON PRO to its expanding range of Commercial AV products from 1 September 2020.

DENON PRO is manufactured by InMusic, who also produce the fantastic RANE DSP products. DENON PRO adds a range of cost-effective Bluetooth receivers, digital recorders and players, rack-mounted CD, Blu-Ray players and digital tuners along with mixers, mixer amps, multichannel power amps, and ceiling and box speakers.

Contact us for more information and pricing and check out the DENON PRO page on our website.

