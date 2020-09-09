News

10 Sep 2020

Pacific AV adds DENON PRO

Pacific AV is proud to announce the addition of DENON PRO to its expanding range of Commercial AV products from 1 September 2020.

DENON PRO is manufactured by InMusic, who also produce the fantastic RANE DSP products. DENON PRO adds a range of cost-effective Bluetooth receivers, digital recorders and players, rack-mounted CD, Blu-Ray players and digital tuners along with mixers, mixer amps, multichannel power amps, and ceiling and box speakers.

Contact us for more information and pricing and check out the DENON PRO page on our website.

Pacific Audio Visual Ltd

www.pacificav.co.nz

info@pacificav.co.nz

Ph 09 947 5230

Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

Getting a Piece of the Pie
10 Sep 2020
Road Test – Earthworks DK7 Drum Mic Kit
10 Sep 2020
Virtual Fieldays Delivers Immersive Exhibition
10 Sep 2020

Latest jobs

Audio Visual Technician
9 Sep 2020
Technical System Design & Support Engineer
9 Sep 2020
Head of Production
2 Sep 2020
View all jobs