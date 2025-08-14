PACIFIC AV APPOINTED XILICA DISTRIBUTOR

Pacific Audio Visual Ltd are proud to announce their appointment as exclusive distributor for Xilica in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Xilica audio DSPs offer optional Dante endpoints and touch panels, making the Xilica range a highly competitive and very flexible solution for every system – small or large.

Backed by outstanding manufacturer’s support from Jim Seretis, and with stock now on hand, Pacific AV are looking forward to supplying this winning combination.

The upcoming release of Xilica’s RoomHub, a world first in AI driven VC system processing and control is eagerly awaited and will be on display with the full Xilica range, at Integrate Sydney later this month. Call in to meet Marcel Reinen from Pacific AV and the Xilica team, at the Audio Brands Australia stand, to discuss this amazing product line.



From Xilica CEO, James Knight “ANZ is a key region in Asia-Pacific, and we’re confident that our refreshed go-to-market strategy will bring us closer to our customers” and “With a dedicated local sales presence, strong distribution, and the debut of RoomHub at Integrate, we’re excited to reconnect with customers, deliver exceptional projects, and help people collaborate more intuitively across learning, government, and corporate spaces.”

Contact Pacific Audio Visual Ltd for more information and pricing.

info@pacificav.co.nz

www.pacificav.co.nz

09 947 5230