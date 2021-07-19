News

19 Jul 2021

Performance of a Lifetime

by Jason Allen

Victoria’s arts community have banded together to produce the best COVID vaccination ad of the pandemic. With special appearances from Tim Minchin, Deborah Cheetham, Tripod, Rhonda Burchmore and more, the ad also stars Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall, and the World Heritage listed vaccination centre at Carlton’s Royal Exhibition Building.

Compared to the creative void of the federal vaccination campaign ads, this heartfelt, funny, and beautiful video shows what we in the creative industries can accomplish when we work together.

Produced by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, it was made in collaboration with Arts Centre Melbourne, Malthouse Theatre, Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, Melbourne Opera, Melbourne Theatre Company, Short Black Opera, The Australian Ballet, Victorian Opera, and St Vincent’s Hospital.

I’m not crying, you are *sniffs*

Click through to watch:

