Peter Grisard heads The P.A. People’s new Venue Engineering team

To complement its recent acquisition of TheatreQuip, The P.A. People are pleased to announce that they have established a new Venue Engineering team led by industry stalwart Peter Grisard. The new team comprises some of Australia’s best theatre practitioners. Peter has been joined at The P.A. People by Andrew Mathieson in the role of Chief Engineer, Michael Rafferty, Dallas Winspear, and Simon Steinfurth.

“With recent developments in the local staging industry, the timing is perfect,” noted Chris Dodds, Managing Director of The P.A. People. “We feel that the market is ready for something fresh. An experienced Venue Engineering team that is focussed on providing innovative and standards, compliant solutions and proven products created by the very best in Australian design and manufacturing, and all backed by The P.A. People, an organisation that has been trading continuously for 50 years. We are confident that the expertise and experience of the team we have been fortunate to assemble is the best in the country.”

From curtain track and drapes, lighting bars and hoists, custom lifts and machinery, counterweight systems and rostra, tension grid floors and control systems, the team at The P.A. People are here to assist.

Peter is enthusiastic about his new role “It is great to join a company who is so well respected in the marketplace. In my previous role I worked with Brett SteeIe and his team extensively, but I had not realised the depth of engineering that the The P.A. People has developed over its fifty years. Everything they do is engineering focused, from their Events and Service teams through to the Installed Systems division. The expansion into Venue Engineering is a natural fit for The P.A. People.”

The team have hit the ground running and are already actively engaged in the delivery of a number of significant Venue Engineering projects, including a full counterweight system at Sutherland Entertainment Centre, drapes, tracks and lighting bars for the Bondi Pavilion, a full theatrical fit out for a new Performing Arts High School, as well as the supply of hoists and drapes for a number of other projects.

The P.A. People are no strangers to the fit-out of venues and custom fabrication, having designed, fabricated and installed hoisting systems for loudspeaker clusters in many Australian stadia, and provided theatrical fit-outs including audio, lighting, stage management, hoisting and flying systems in theatres and performance venues across the country.

The Company also created the iconic ‘AO’ Australian Open LED screen logo device for Tennis Australia, recently designed, fabricated and installed the 10-tonne motorised gondola and motorised LED screen support structures for the refurbished Ken Rosewall Arena at Sydney’s Olympic Park, and replaced the loudspeaker chain motors at Accor Stadium (Stadium Australia).

For more information contact Peter Grisard, Brett Steele, Michael Rafferty or Chris Dodds at venueengineering@papeople.com.au or (02) 8755 8700