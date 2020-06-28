Powersoft Deva – A Tool For The Times





For a company known for making power amps and their excellent Armonia DSP platform, Deva has always been a product a little left-of-field in the Powersoft range. It’s a combination of a camera, a powered loudspeaker, sensors and web connectivity, all in an IP65 rated package, originally intended for civic control and surveillance. Now, with COVID-19 issues front of mind, Powersoft Deva is coming to the aid of communities in the fight against the virus, and the product has come into its own.





As AV and production companies pivot to provide any product or service they can to replace decimated revenues, products like Deva can be pitched to government, institutions, corporate, and venues. A savvy company with the smarts to set up the networkable features reporting back to control rooms and recorders would do well to have a look at Deva, and capitalise on its huge potential.





Deva Overview



As an advanced multimedia device, Deva is a convergence of multiple devices that can be easily deployed anywhere, enabling automated and direct interaction with the public. Its camera, high powered speaker and multiple sensors are designed to complement each other and to interact with third-party applications to offer several services spanning from safety, to information and entertainment.



SUPPORTING SOCIAL DISTANCING



Deva offers a series of functionalities that make it a powerful safety device capable of identifying the number of people in an area while responding in real-time when the number of people goes beyond set limits. This helps to prevent people from congregating and helps in the implementation of the social distancing regulations that are currently being introduced to combat the spread of COVID-19.



Powersoft Deva



BODY TEMPERATURE DETECTION



Deva can be easily integrated with a body temperature measurement system to help security personnel screen employees or visitors. The ability to provide early symptoms’ detection makes Deva a smart tool for preventing transmission from sick people and screening others who may not know they have a fever.





SOS AND PUBLIC WARNING MESSAGING



Deva can be used to achieve total coverage in any space, both indoors and outdoors, for real-time or recorded emergency messaging, thanks to the high performance, full-range speaker. Integration into existing evacuation systems is also possible thanks to its advanced connectivity options.







Body temperature detection



FENCE CONTROL CAMERA



Deva can be the first to witness an intrusion and trigger an audible alarm while informing the administrators. The administrators can create virtual perimeters and prevent access to a specific site while ensuring that the public is kept safe and far away from danger.





ABANDONED OBJECT DETECTION



Deva can spot an abandoned object through its eye, and automatically alert the system administrators. With response time being quintessential in safety matters, Deva ensures that quick actions are taken to quickly secure the area.





Deva installed in Florence, Italy







