Premier McGowan intervenes for Frontier Lighting, WA production firms

The West Australian has reported that WA Premier Mark McGowan has written to Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenburg urging him to reassess Frontier Lighting’s eligibility for an SME recovery loan, and to reconsider criteria for companies in similar positions, possibly opening the door to saving many production companies from liquidation.

“I urge you to look into Mr Hawke’s application and, if necessary, to reassess the eligibility criteria for the scheme,” he wrote in the letter, seen by The West Australian, and quoted in an article published on Sunday night.

The Premier took this step after the issue was escalasted to him by other MPs. CX would like to thank any of you who campaigned on Frontier’s behalf, as your actions may have paved the way for other companies to access SME emergency loans.

A State Government spokeswoman added it was “disappointing the Federal Government has failed to deliver on the hope that this scheme gave to a number of businesses, including Frontier Lighting”.

The article went on to quote Daryl Edwards of Perth’s Matrix Productions, whose regualr bank did not participate in the SME programme. Daryl is still trying to arrange alternative finance. The article stated:

“Mr Edwards said his business would be able to make it to April — the latest date at which WA’s interstate border controls are expected to be relaxed — as long as there was not another lockdown in the interim. He said many other events-based businesses were in the same position.”

“One of the things people don’t understand is a situation like Anzac Day (lockdown), is the confidence goes out,” said Daryl. “It’s not just a weekend lost, but three to four weeks worth of work,” Mr Edwards said. “We lose everything and those jobs don’t get replaced. If I could get the loan I could start paying it off next month; I don’t need to suspend payments for two years … (just) more control of my situation.”