Profiles RF Management to Conduct FreqCoord Training

Due to popular demand, Peter Twartz from Profiles RF Management (PRM) will be conducting online training sessions during August 2026 on the popular frequency management platform, FreqCoord.

FreqCoord is the tool that underpins most of the RF Management work that PRM does throughout Australia and is also used extensively in Europe.

The training will be divided into two sessions – an introductory session which outlines the basics of frequency management and how to use FreqCoord. This will be followed by a more advanced session which will give users a greater insight into the more advanced features of FreqCoord.

Even though this training event will be conducted online, it will be a hands-on experience with users going through the various exercises within the FreqCoord environment that will be set up specifically for this training.

Training will take place on the following dates:-

Monday 10th August

10am – 12.30pm AEST – an introduction to FreqCoord

2pm – 4.30pm AEST – FreqCoord advanced features.

Thursday 20th August

10am – 12.30pm AEST – an introduction to FreqCoord

2pm – 4.30pm AEST – FreqCoord advanced features.

People wishing to attend should contact PRM by email on rf@prm.com.au and nominate which session you would like to participate in. If you cannot devote a whole day to training, you can do the introductory session one week and the advanced session the following week.