Prolight Eclipse PanelTWC

Prolight’s Eclipse PanelTWC is an LED soft light panel which provides a wide range of soft colour washes and is targeted at the TV market. It has a full range white reproduction from daylight through to Tungsten tones, with High CRI, TLCI and TM-30 (CRI > 94; R9 > 92; TLCI > 94). It uses a 740W RGB+ Warm White LED source and features adjustment via three local knobs with two fully featured modes: CCT with +/- green and magenta shift, and HSI for total control of hue, saturation and intensity. It comes with onboard driver and built-in power supply and is designed for easy rigging and cabling.





Contact:

Show Technology New Zealand

www.showtech.nz or (09) 869 3293







