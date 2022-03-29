PROLIGHTS EclCyclorama brightens Ipswich Civic Centre

The Ipswich Civic Centre in Queensland recently added a dozen Prolights EclCyclorama 100 to their inventory.

Ipswich Civic Centre is a stunning combination of a premier entertainment venue and a community-focused function centre. It provides a range of services and facilities to support a wide cross-section of the local community and through the exciting theatre program presents live music, special events and theatrical performances.

The EclCyclorama 100 is a soft-edge, linear cyclorama and floodlight designed in a surprisingly low-profile form factor to meet applications at both the front and end of the stage, offering an unprecedented level of brightness in its category.

“We wanted bright, and we got bright!” laughed Ben Harth, Theatre Technician at Ipswich Civic Centre. “We trialled a couple of different fixtures, but the EclCyclorama 100 gave us the output that we were after. We also wanted a good, punchy colour that could match in with our existing Prolights equipment and they have some great colours obtained through their RGB+WW source. It’s also a very even colour.”

Ben says that brightness and colour were priorities over fancy, flashy effects, however he notes that they can still do quite a lot! The optical system has been designed to offer a very wide asymmetric beam angle making the EclCyclorama 100 a very flexible solution, suitable for both applications where fixtures are connected or separated by a considerable distance, without worrying about dark-edge or uniformity gaps.

The venue has so far been using their EclCyclorama 100s for dance school recitals and inhouse corporate functions, but they will soon be seen on their theatrical productions.

“We did use them last year for a musical as a ground row fixture,” added Ben. “We ran them at 5% which was enough for a theatrical footlight. It gave us a chance to explore theatrical tints which was exciting. The dimming on the fixture is impressive too. In fact, they’re just a great, all-round fixture that is very user friendly.”

The EclCyclorama 100 offers a multitude of control possibilities being DMX, RDM, Art-Net and Wireless DMX.