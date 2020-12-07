New Gear

7 Dec 2020

PROLiGHTS Eclipse Profile CT Plus


The EclProfile CT+ is a six colour mixing LED ellipsoidal. Its custom LED array and on-board colour control allows for bright and high-quality whites, up to 97 CRI, keeping a consistent output and ensuring total control of the light. The wide feature set includes special theatrical functions such as tungsten emulation dimming, colour gels, virtual CTO and studio functions, such as +/- green correction on linear white CCT.


Show Technology New Zealand www.showtech.nz (09) 869 3293





