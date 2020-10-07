PROLIGHTS EclPanel TWC

EclPanel TWC is a compact 2×1 LED soft light that comes with the full range of white reproduction, from daylight through to tungsten tones, with high CRI, TLCI and TM-30. The EclPanel TWC allows for quick and accurate local adjustment of light through 3 rotatory knobs with three fully featured modes: CCT with +/- green shift, HSI for total control of hue, saturation and intensity, and FX mode to access the on-board pixel cinema effects. The unit can also be controlled on a per-section basis, allowing for reproduction of onboard customisable effects or through the lighting desk. The unit is designed with an onboard driver and built-in power supply and, being lightweight, the EclPanel TWC offers easy rigging and cabling.
Show Technology New Zealand www.showtech.nz (09) 869 3293
