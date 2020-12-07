PROLiGHTS EclPanel TWCJr





EclPanel TWCJr is a compact 1×1 LED soft light that provides a wide source of soft and precise colours. It comes with a full range of white reproduction, from daylight through to tungsten tones, with high CRI, TLCI and TM-30. The EclPanel TWCJr allows for quick and accurate local adjustment of light through 3 rotatory knobs with three fully featured modes: CCT with +/- green shift, HSI for total control of hue, saturation and intensity, and FX mode to access the on-board pixel cinema effects.





