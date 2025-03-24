Public favours bold vision for Sydney after dark

Sydney’s nightlife is set to thrive, with strong community support for new plans that could make it easier for venues to open later while balancing the needs of residents.

In an extensive community consultation, the City of Sydney received more than 60 submissions for the draft Entertainment Sound Management Development Control Plan and another 365 responses to the entertainment precincts discussion paper.

Under the proposals, existing venues and residents would be protected by ensuring acoustic testing and soundproofing where required in new residential developments or new and substantially changed venues.

The City of Sydney also wants to recognise established and understood late-night trading areas with special entertainment precinct status.

Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore AO welcomed the strong public support for the proposals, highlighting their potential to boost nightlife while addressing sound management concerns. “We all want a nightlife we can be proud of and that our global city deserves,” the Lord Mayor said.

“In response to the challenging hospitality environment and NSW Government’s vibrancy reforms, we proposed important changes to the way we manage entertainment sound and new special entertainment precinct designations that will continue us on the path to restoring our thriving nightlife.

“We have worked hard to create the environment where our nightlife can thrive, and the city remains a great place to live. It’s fantastic to have community endorsement both for special entertainment precincts, which will make it easier and more cost effective for venues to trade later, and our new plans to better balance the sound management needs of businesses and residents.

“Over 70% of submissions supported the plans, with nightlife growth and diversity, as well as more flexibility for venues, key among reasons given in favour of the plans.”

“By not simply designating one or two streets but entire precincts we have already proven can support this kind of activity, we’re hoping to apply the benefits to as many areas and businesses as possible while avoiding the safety and economic impacts of saturation.

“By making it cheaper and easier to operate a venue, we’ll create new, fun and affordable options for people going out at night.”

Submissions also suggested areas that should be removed and added to the proposal.

A residential section in the middle of Crown Street, Surry Hills will be removed from the late-night trading area while two Walsh Bay wharves, the National Arts School and Qtopia Sydney are to be upgraded to City living allowing them easier access to extended hours.

In addition, the City is investigating potential upgrades to the late night trading area for parts of Oxford Street, William Street , parts of Regent Street and Botany Road as well as one section of King Street in Newtown.

These proposed changes will go back on public exhibition as part of the next steps towards implementing the proposals.

“It’s clear our communities are invested in these proposals but it’s a very technical process, so we want to ensure they understand and support us at each step of this journey,” the Lord Mayor said.

Special entertainment precinct status in existing late-night trading areas would unlock incentives from the NSW Government for liquor licence fee discounts and additional licensing hours. Licensed and unlicensed businesses will also have flexibility to trade to base hours without a development application.

Matt Levinson, head of corporate affairs and culture policy for the Committee for Sydney, said the community response should be a real boost for people who care about the city’s nightlife.

“We know a big part of the reason people want to live in the city, and work and spend time there is thanks to the culture and energy of the nightlife. What we’ve seen so far of this proposal promises to expand the options for places to go out, whether it’s in the city centre or closer to home, and that can only be a good thing for Sydney,” Mr Levinson said.

Mark Gerber from the Oxford Art Factory echoed that sentiment.

“These proposals are vital for Sydney. Venues like the Oxford Art Factory aren’t just venues for live music but they’re breeding grounds for creativity and art. These changes mean venues like mine can operate secure in the knowledge we won’t be subject to a changing regulatory environment and can invest in better infrastructure, better building and help preserve our creative identity,” Mr Gerber said.

Building on the City of Sydney’s long-term commitment to boosting nightlife, this effort aims to further support venues and late-night precincts.

Following endorsement from Council, The City of Sydney will now carry out studies to design a sound plan for the precincts and develop management standards and planning proposals to support special entertainment precincts, which will be re-exhibited for public comment.

The City will also draft an evaluation plan for the precincts and carry out that evaluation 12 – 18 months after they come into effect.

“The City of Sydney is home to diverse nightlife, with a long history of mixed and vibrant neighbourhoods. We will continue doing everything in our power to support the continued growth of our night-time economy while accommodating new housing in well-located areas,” the Lord Mayor said.

Find out more about special entertainment precincts and our development control plan amendments or go to sydneyyoursay.com.au.