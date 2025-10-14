QPAC SET TO DOUBLE TECH CONNECT TRAINEESHIP PROGRAM

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) has announced the award-winning Tech Connect Queensland program would double its intake and expand its regional outreach from 2026 to 2028 thanks to the valuable support of the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation, The Ian Potter Foundation and Griffith University.

In a one-of-a-kind partnership between QPAC, Stage Queensland and Arts Centre Melbourne, and with funding from Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation, Tech Connect Queensland began in 2022 to address technical skills shortages across the state and establish a sustainable training and employment pipeline for future live performance technicians in Queensland.

Following an exodus of theatre workers from the Australian industry post-COVID, the Federal Government acknowledged the critical shortage of Lighting and Sound Technicians in its 2023 Skills Priority List, with national peak body Live Performance Australia advocating the desperate need to build capacity and capability in the sector.

The one-year traineeship program utilises a Vocational Education and Training model, giving participants the rare opportunity of nationally accredited training in a working theatre while completing a Certificate III in Live Production and Technical Services.

Along with trainees, technical supervisors receive practical training and assessment within their venues to achieve a Certificate IV in Live Production and Technical Services, empowering senior technicians to mentor and support their trainees.

To ensure sustainability of Tech Connect Queensland, a cohort of senior technical supervisors undergo a Certificate IV in Workplace Training & Assessment, equipping them to deliver the critical skills training and assess the competency, skills and knowledge of trainees.

Since its inception, the groundbreaking program has seen 38 trainees learn and work across 15 venues, with 100% employee retention one year after graduation; 26 technical supervisors receive their qualifications; and two regional partners (Empire Theatre and Redland Performing Arts Centre) gain qualified trainers and assessors.

With the increase in combined funding from Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation, The Ian Potter Foundation, Arts Queensland and Griffith University; the 2026 to 2028 programs will see positions offered to 16 trainees, eight supervisors and two trainers and assessors per year – double the intake from the previous phase – with additional financial support given to regional participants.

QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy said it was critical the organisation played a catalytic role in ensuring the future of the performing arts in Queensland.

“Thanks to the generous support of the Queensland Government and our philanthropic partners, I’m excited that over the next three years Tech Connect Queensland will enable us to build the next generation’s technical theatre workforce, while also supporting our regional venues,” said Ms Healy.

“Live performance simply cannot happen without backstage staff and their high degree of specialisation and technical skills. Queensland has the best technical crews in the country, and it’s vital that we share their hard-won expertise by investing in skill sharing and skill transfer.

“Through the Tech Connect program, we do this while simultaneously creating sustainable pathways for young people in the industry, offering not only practical technical training but also mentorships and mental health support.”

Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said the Crisafulli Government was committed to growing the state’s creative workforce, including key technical and production roles ahead of the global stage of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“The Tech Connect Queensland program will provide critical industry-based training and mentoring delivered through a significant partnership between philanthropic foundations, the tertiary sector, industry and government to generate new creative career pathways in performing arts venues across the state,” Minister Langbroek said.

“The Crisafulli Government is pleased to invest in this unique traineeship program, which helps deliver on our Queensland’s Time to Shine 10-year strategy for arts and culture and its priority of a future creative workforce for a creative economy.”

Expressions of interest from organisations for the Tech Connect 2026 intake will open on 10 October 2025 via qpac.com.au. Recruitment for traineeships will begin mid-November 2025.