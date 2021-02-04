New Gear
4 Feb 2021
QSC AD-S5T
QSC’s AD-S5T is a 5.25ʺ two-way loudspeaker system that offers integrators a premium option for a wide variety of foreground and background sound reinforcement applications where performance, coverage and aesthetics are paramount. To ease installation, the AD-S5T includes the X-Mount system, which enables the loudspeaker to be aimed and installed at a variety of precise, repeatable angles without slipping over time. It’s available in black (RAL9011) or white (RAL9010) and housed in a rugged ABS enclosure to easily withstand the harshest elements. The AcousticDesign Series includes a wide variety of sizes and enclosure types. In addition, by utilising native Q-SYS network amplifiers, integrators can take advantage of Intrinsic Correction, a proprietary voicing algorithm for QSC loudspeakers, which helps to further reduce the setup time and tuning process.
NSL www.nsl.co.nz or (09) 913 6212
