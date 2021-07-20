QSC Consolidates Distribution in Australia

TAG becomes exclusive regional distributor, adding QSC cinema solutions to their offerings

QSC has announced TAG is now the exclusive distributor of its entire portfolio throughout Australia, including its systems, live sound, and now cinema solutions.

“As the modern cinema entertainment complex is expanding beyond the traditional auditorium into adjacent areas for dining, bowling, gaming and more, it makes perfect sense to empower a single distributor like TAG to serve the entire complex with a unified QSC solution,” says Andy Pearce, Senior Director of Sales, Asia Pacific, QSC. “As one of our longest-standing partners, TAG is well equipped to fuse their deep technology knowledge of the Q-SYS Platform with this ever-expanding opportunity for cinema customers.”

“We now offer our customers full access to the QSC portfolio, giving them the opportunity to explore cinema-quality solutions in multi-purpose auditoria, performance centres, and other presentation spaces,” says Giles Brading TAG’s CQO, head of the QSC business unit at TAG. “We are thrilled to continue our solid partnership with QSC and proliferate their cinema solutions throughout the Australian market.”



TAG has represented QSC in Australia for more than 25 years and has a head office and service centre in Stanmore (NSW), sales office and training facility in Collingwood (VIC) and warehouse at Kings Park (NSW).