QSC’s Q-SYS announces 15 new products

In a blockbuster online event dubbed ‘Activate Winter 2022’, QSC’s Q-SYS platform unleashed a raft of new products. Presented with their usual style and humour by Senior Director of Marketing Patrick Heyn and Senior Training Manager Nathan Makaryk, the near one-hour presentation toured through a paradigm-shifting new licensing scheme, all the peripherals you’ll ever need, and even an outdoor loudspeaker.
Here’s the highlights…
Q-SYS Scaling Licenses
The Scaling Licenses enable integrators and IT administrators to expand DSP processing power and application-specific features on the Q-SYS Core Nano and Core 8 Flex. By utilising the flexible software-based architecture of the Q-SYS Platform, Q-SYS users can upgrade and customise these Q-SYS Cores to meet the evolving needs of specific applications and use cases.
The Q-SYS Collaboration Bundle Scaling License for the Q-SYS Core Nano and Core 8 Flex expands the maximum AEC processing capabilities and available Softphones plus adds support for up to six Q-SYS NM Series NM-T1 network microphones. Additionally, it releases additional all-purpose DSP hardware processing power and expands the network audio channel capacity to 128×128.
The Q-SYS Commercial AV Bundle Scaling License for the Q-SYS Core Nano and Core 8 Flex greatly expands the all-purpose DSP processing power in the Core Nano and Core 8 Flex and increases networked audio channel capacity to 128×128. It also increases the Media Streaming channel capacity to 24×24 and Q-SYS peripheral capacity to 48.
Native Q-SYS Network Microphone and Loudspeakers
The Q-SYS NM Series NM-T1 is a tabletop PoE network microphone that features advanced beamforming technology with four software-configurable zones and up to 360° coverage. The NM-T1 enables users to easily manage meetings with a fully programmable RGB LED light ring for visual indication of microphone mute state. For touchless operation, it includes an integrated proximity sensor that is activated with a simple hand wave over the microphone. All processing on the NM-T1 is centralized on the Q-SYS Core processor, providing processing flexibility and headroom for additional field-deployable microphone enhancements via software now and into the future.
The NL Series loudspeakers for Q-SYS offer three enclosure types. The first QSC soundbar, the Q-SYS NL-SB42 is a 4-inch, two-way network PoE soundbar optimised for front-of-room audio in either horizontal or vertical orientations. The Q-SYS NL-P4 is a 4-inch full-range pendant-mount PoE network loudspeaker to accommodate open-ceiling installations, and the Q-SYS NL-C4 is a 4-inch ceiling-mount PoE network loudspeaker for blind-mount finished ceiling applications.
Q-SYS Network I/O Expanders
These new I/O expanders provide simple and scalable I/O customization for users who need to easily add non-networked audio and control connectivity to a Q-SYS system without complicated programming. The QIO Series includes three Audio I/O models and three Control I/O models, each supporting a specific connectivity type. Designed to support distributed, centralised or hybrid networks and processing architectures, these I/O expanders enable designers to decouple the location of device I/O from the audio, video and control processing.
AD-DWL Loudspeakers
The AcousticDesign Series Direct Weather Landscape (AD-DWL) loudspeakers feature a sleek, elevated bollard enclosure design that allows sound to travel above obstructions while providing a rugged, impact-resistant solution for customised outdoor installations. The Direct Weather Landscape Series includes the AD-DWL.180 loudspeaker (180° directional coverage) and the AD-DWL.360 loudspeaker (360° directional coverage), enabling designers to address individual space requirements by directing sound where it’s needed most, while the companion AD-DWL.SUB subwoofer enriches and extends the low-frequency sound profile. All models feature tamper-resistant base support and a subtle green enclosure to match most landscaping aesthetic, which is also paintable to allow for further customisation.
