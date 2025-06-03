QUEENSLAND’S FIRST SECTOR-WIDE CREATIVE MENTAL HEALTH EVENT TO LAUNCH THIS JUNE

Creative Conversations: Mental Wellbeing & The Arts to bring together Queensland’s arts sector to tackle burnout, stress, resilience and inspire change.

Brisbane, QLD On Wednesday 18 June, will see a first-of-its-kind event will gather creatives, producers, educators, and leaders from across Queensland for a sector-wide discussion on mental health in the arts.

Hosted by Hey Mate in partnership with the Museum of Brisbane, and supported by the Queensland Mental Health Commission, Creative Conversations: Mental Wellbeing & The Arts will feature a panel of industry leaders speaking candidly about the emotional toll of creative work, financial stress, burnout, and what’s needed to build a culture of care in the creative industries.

The event will include a 60-minute panel, audience Q&A, and informal networking over refreshments. More than a conversation, it’s an invitation to imagine what a healthier, more supported creative sector can look like and how we get there together.

Panellists include:

● Sarah Farnsworth, Director of Operations, QMusic

● Criena Gehrke, Chief Executive, Queensland Theatre

● Sarah Harvey, Director of Engagement, Museum of Brisbane

● Bobbi-Lea Dionysius, Producer, Educator and Lecturer in Film and TV, JMC

● Dr Jaime Redfern, Associate Artistic Director, Australasian Dance Collective

“This is the conversation the industry has needed for a long time,” said Aimee Davies, Founder of Hey Mate. “We know from both research and lived experience that burnout, anxiety, and instability are widespread in the arts and this event is about facing that head-on, together. But it’s also about hope. There are solutions. There are people who care. There are ways we can shift the culture and this is one step toward that.”

The statistics are clear:

● 75% of arts workers reported moderate to severe anxiety during the pandemic (Australia Council, 2021)

● A 2023 study by Support Act found that 63% of musicians and crew experience high psychological distress

● Creatives are five times more likely to experience depression than the general population (Entertainment Assist)

● Young and regional artists are at higher risk of mental health decline due to precarious work and isolation (Creative Recovery Network, 2022)

Aimee Davies

Event Details:

Creative Conversations: Mental Wellbeing & The Arts Wednesday 18 June 2025, 5:30PM–8:00PM Museum of Brisbane, Level 3, City Hall, Brisbane Free tickets available via: https://events.humanitix.com/creative-conversations

About Hey Mate: Hey Mate is a nationally recognised social enterprise dedicated to supporting mental health in Australia’s creative industries. Founded by Aimee Davies, Hey Mate offers Employee Assistance Programs (EAP), wellbeing workshops, creative health training, and mental health support tailored to the lived realities of creatives. Their programs have reached thousands of artists, organisations, and communities across the country, including partnerships with QMusic, Queensland Ballet, Carclew, Museums & Galleries NSW, and Regional Arts NSW.

Hey Mate’s mission is to reduce stigma, provide early intervention, and embed care in every layer of the creative sector. At the heart of their work is a belief that creative people deserve creative solutions and that a healthy sector is one where care and connection are built in, not bolted on.

For interviews, media enquiries, or further information: Contact Aimee Davies at hello@heymateproject.org or 1300 633 147