New Gear

7 Oct 2020

Redback A 1760


Redback have released a new microphone delay unit, model A 1760, aimed at installations where feedback elimination is required in public address paging systems. The unit records any audio spoken and only plays back the message when the user releases the PTT switch on the paging console. This eliminates feedback issues in systems where a speaker is in close proximity to the microphone. Simple in-line connection makes it easy to interface with existing systems.

Altronics www.altronics.com.au or +61 (0) 8 9428 2122







Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

QSC Q-SYS Core 8 Flex and Core Nano
7 Oct 2020
PROLIGHTS EclPanel TWC
7 Oct 2020
ONEstage
7 Oct 2020

Latest jobs

Casual Audio Visual Installer / Integrator
7 Oct 2020
Senior Lighting Technician
7 Oct 2020
Event Lighting Installer (casual)
7 Oct 2020
View all jobs