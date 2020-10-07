Redback A 1760





Redback have released a new microphone delay unit, model A 1760, aimed at installations where feedback elimination is required in public address paging systems. The unit records any audio spoken and only plays back the message when the user releases the PTT switch on the paging console. This eliminates feedback issues in systems where a speaker is in close proximity to the microphone. Simple in-line connection makes it easy to interface with existing systems.





Altronics www.altronics.com.au or +61 (0) 8 9428 2122

















