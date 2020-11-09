Redback S 6150





Designed in Australia by Redback, this horn speaker features an internal MP3 player and 10W Class-D amplifier which plays messages when a 24V input signal is applied. Offering a multitude of uses including general announcements, evacuation notices and doorbells, or playing warning signals for industrial equipment to alert staff. The tone will play as long as 24V DC is applied, and can be selected via a rotary switch on the back of the horn. SD card may be loaded from a slot in the side of the horn case.

Altronics altronics.com.au or +61 (0) 8 9428 2122

















