ETC fos/4 Fresnel





ETC’s fos/4 Fresnel takes the most desired features of an incandescent Fresnel and adds in the nuanced colour mixing, smooth fades, and LED technology of ETC’s other professional grade fixtures. With fos/4, you get a true Fresnel with an LED engine, not the other way around. The fos/4 Fresnel includes all the features you’d expect from a standard Fresnel. Adjust the 15-50 degree zoom from either the front or the rear of the fixture. Use the accessory slot to add any number of beam-control accessories such as barn doors and soft boxes. The adjustable yoke enables easy balancing of the fixture after focus, and the homogenised optic gives you an impressively seamless beam of light.





