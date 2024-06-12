Resolution X chooses PROLiGHTS EclProfile CT+

Resolution X has updated its rental inventory by selecting the PROLIGHTS LED ellipsoidals EclProfile CT+ and EclProfile CT+ IP. Relying on Show Technology, PROLiGHTS’ Australian distributor, the rental company selected 700 units of the EclProfile CT+ range, including both indoor and outdoor versions with IP65 certification for exterior applications.

“Whether we’ve sent the EclProfile CT+ to sit outdoors in a garden for three months, or out on a large-scale commercial touring theatre show, we get the same amazing feedback on the fixture from lighting designers every time,” said Jamie Russell, general manager of Resolution X. “It’s the quality of the output that sets it apart from others in the same class: crisp projections, a beautifully rich colour palette, and perfect whites, all in a really durable and tour-ready body.”

The PROLIGHTS EclProfile CT+ range features premium LED ellipsoidals, each ensuring six-colour mixing with high-quality output and precise control. The EclProfile CT+ is the perfect choice for indoor applications, offering special theatrical functions such as tungsten emulation and colour gels, all with precise control, vivid colours, and brilliant whites. The EclProfile CT+ IP has been specifically designed for outdoor applications, providing the same features and excellent quality output as the indoor version, even in challenging weather conditions.

prolights.it