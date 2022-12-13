Resolution X Highlights a Great Cause with Acme Lighting

Resolution X is proud to have illuminated 720 Bourke, 447 Collins and the Victorian Police Centre in November in a show of support for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Resolution X used a selection of Acme IP65 outdoor-rated fixtures to ensure resilience in Melbourne’s infamous weather, including their newly expanded inventory of Acme Lighting Stage PARs, which offer minimal power draw without compromising on light output and zoom capabilities. The Stage PARs feature an advanced optical system with motorised zoom ranging from 7 degree beam to a 40 degree wide-range wash.

The 16 Days of activism against gender-based violence is an annual campaign that begins on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs through International Human Rights Day on 10 December.

Led by civil society, the campaign is supported by the United Nations through the Secretary General’s UNiTE by 2030 to End Violence against Women initiative. This year, the UN marks the 16 Days under the theme “UNiTE! Activism to end violence against women and girls”.