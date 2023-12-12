Riedel Adapts APAC Business Structure to Accommodate Further Growth

(Pic – Erik Miehs and Chris Johnson)

Riedel Communications today announced an expansion of its leadership in APAC to better align with market needs and position itself for continued success in 2024 and years to come. With significant growth in sales and team size, the company will divide the APAC region into two separate teams — Asia and Oceania — to reflect its commitment to a full-service presence in Australia and enhance customer relationships through more focused and direct sales and support services.

Effective this October, Chris Johnson has been promoted to the role of director Oceania, overseeing Australia, New Zealand, and surrounding countries. With almost two decades of experience in broadcast and live events, Johnson has been instrumental in leading the region to new heights since joining Riedel in 2016.

“We’re really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish so far in Australia and New Zealand,” said Johnson. “Our success is the result of a great team and our decision as a company to work locally and be close to our customers. We believe that close customer relationships are critical, especially as the broadcast and events industries are undergoing so much technological evolution. Having truly local technical support, service, and operations allows us to further improve our full-service offering across both our Product and Managed Technology divisions throughout Oceania.”

To bolster the Product Division business in the region, Erik Miehs will assume the role of regional sales director, starting Jan. 1, 2024. With close to a decade of experience at Riedel, Miehs brings a wealth of technical and managerial knowledge to his new position, having previously served as the Europe system consulting manager and most recently as sales manager ANZ.

“I’m proud to be playing a part in writing the next chapter in Riedel’s strong 15-year history in Australia and New Zealand,” said Miehs. “I’m thrilled to take on the new role and continue our team’s expansion in the Oceania region.”

Guillaume Mauffrey will continue to lead Riedel’s Asian business units as sales director Asia with an increased focus on developing major markets such as China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Here, he can rely on a strong management team of regional general managers, with Peter Chen (China), Vincent Lambert (Japan), and Marion Dimayuga (Southeast Asia).

“Our new organizational structure reflects the massive growth we’ve seen in both Asia and Oceania,” said Daniel Url, CCO, Product Division. “We are very pleased that we can entrust two very experienced colleagues, Chris and Guillaume, with leading these important regions. Asia remains in good hands with Guillaume, whose leadership has already had a great impact on the region and our growing teams in Tokyo, Singapore, and Beijing. In ANZ, we are building on a well-established and well-attuned team that has been exceeding customers’ expectations under Chris’ leadership – and is sure to continue doing so with Erik at the helm. With this organizational change, both regions can continue their path to success with increased focus.”

Further information about Riedel and the company’s products is available at www.riedel.net.