Rising Stars: Securing Employment in Our Industry

ENTECH Road Show begins next week, and this year it opens the door for young people finding work within entertainment and installation AV tech, in venues, production firms, and suppliers.

Welcoming student groups, a keynote session will be held at 1pm in each city to promote career pathways in our industry and give prospective workers an objective view of opportunities and job skillsets.

Covering all aspects of production, live performances and events, including audio, lighting, sets, staging and vision systems, working in entertainment technology is a 24/7 industry, so you might be expected to work weekends, nights, and public holidays.

Many production jobs are freelance or contract, so be sure that type of role will suit your lifestyle.

As it’s a highly sought-after career, you’ll need to be resilient and prepared to work hard to reach your goals. Connections are important so network and build up your profile. ENTECH is great for that!

The session is not only for young people, but also for career changers.

ENTECH Road Show is the only trade show for AV and entertainment technology professionals that visits every major population centre in Australia, opening up access to more business opportunities than any other event. ENTECH will visit Brisbane Oct 8, Sydney Oct 10, Melbourne Oct 15, Adelaide Oct 17, and Perth Oct 22, bringing a fresh perspective on the industry as a whole to every local market.

Students can now register and attend ENTECH for free, the same as anyone else. Registration is open at https://regonsite.eventsair.com/entech-2024/reg/Site/Register

Groups from universities, TAFEs, and colleges are welcome. High school groups are not allowed, however students with genuine interest are welcome to register and attend. No school uniforms.

www.entech-roadshow.com