Roady4Roadies 2022

Supporting The Crew Who Make Our Dreams Come True!

Roadies … they are the unsung heroes that make the magic happen at the live music events we all love. Often out of sight and out of mind, live music crew are the ones that “make our dreams come true”!

Don’t just take it from us, Jimmy Barnes knows a thing or two about crew …

Australian music crew number over 22,500 and COVID has seen ALL of them without work these past 2 years. There has been little support for them, other than the extraordinary efforts of Support Act, who have helped thousands in need through their darkest times.

Many crew have been forced to leave the industry they love, many others simply cannot survive.

Roady4Roadies is a national event organised by CrewCare to raise greater awareness of the critical roles they play, with all funds going directly to Support Act’s ‘Crew’ Fund.

This year, Roady4Roadies events will take place in Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Hobart on Sunday, 1 May 2022, and Brisbane, Sydney, Darwin and Newcastle on Saturday, 7 May 2022.

Tickets to all events are on sale NOW from Moshtix.

Each event kicks off with a leisurely, neighbourhood walk followed by family activities and live entertainment. Tickets are just $20 and go a long way to helping those most in need.

CrewCare, a charity dedicated to the welfare of crew, is asking everyone who loves, and lives, live music to get involved to meet your ‘Roadies’ and enjoy the day, whilst assisting an important but generally overlooked and forgotten sector of the live music industry.

“The pandemic has seen the loss of at least 8 stadium events in Adelaide. Each of these events has meant the loss of 450 production crew roles, 600 stadium staff roles and more than 250 subcontractor roles at a minimum of 1 week’s equivalent work. Multiply that by 5 major cities and that is 20500 crew who lost 2 month’s work each year since 2020 at minimum. These are just the stadium events let alone the 52 plus entertainment centre shows … The industry is very, very damaged.” – Peter Darwin – Freelance Site Manager

“The pandemic has affected all Australians in varying degrees over the last two years. However, the entertainment industry has been disproportionally adversely affected. Each stadium event cancelled reverberates through hundreds of livelihoods with devastating consequences. The entertainment and events industry here in Western Australia has been seriously damaged. Our company alone has had over 500 shows cancelled across multiple venues due to restrictions imposed. Millions of dollars in revenue have been lost. These cancellations have direct and severe consequences on the financial and mental health of thousands of people in our industry.” – Jerry Reinhardt – General Manager, Concert & Corporate Productions WA

“The effect of COVID-19 on Gig Power and its staff has been profound. For 20 months, turnover dropped by 95% and the expected results where devastating, We lost more than 80% of our casual staff. Who could blame them! For Gig Power, government assistance all but ended with JobKeeper. Unfortunately, this meant that we became completely incapable of supporting our people. Our staff are good people who are dedicated and love the work they do and they all deserved better, much better.”

“In Victoria, the work is just starting to come back and we are struggling to find people. With only 100 staff on our books, those still with us are now flat out. We hope to bring new people in and lure some of our older staff back, but it will be a long road to recovery for Gig Power and the people who work with us.” – Mark ‘Trogg’ Svendsen – Director, Gig Power

Details of Ambassadors and entertainment for each event will be announced shortly. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for updated artist and crew testimonials.

So please, Support the crew who make our dreams come true!

ROADY4ROADIES EVENTS

Adelaide

Venue: Coopers Stadium, Holden Street, Hindmarsh SA 5007

Date: Sunday 1st May

Time: 11:30am – 4:00pm

Brisbane

Venue: The Triffid, Fortitude Valley, /9 Stratton Street, Newstead QLD 4006

Date: Saturday 7th May

Time: 11:00am – 4:00pm

Darwin

Venue: Darwin Entertainment Centre, 93 Mitchell Street, Darwin City NT 0800

Date: Saturday 7th May

Time: 11:00am

Hobart

Venue: The Salty Dog, 2 Beach Road, Kingston Beach TAS 7050

Date: Sunday 1st May

Time: 11:30am

Melbourne

Venue: Palais Theatre, Lower Esplanade, St Kilda VIC 3182

Date: Sunday 1st May

Time: 11:00am – 3.15pm

Newcastle

Venue: Victoria Theatre, 8-10 Perkins Street, Newcastle NSW 2300

Date: Saturday 7th May

Time: 11:30am

Perth

Venue: Lake Monger Recreation Club, 144 Gregory Street, Wembley WA 6014

Date: Sunday 1st May

Time: 11:00am

Sydney

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Darling Harbour, 2-10 Darling Drive, Sydney NSW 2000

Date: Saturday 7th May

Time: 12:00pm