Robe ANZ Official Launch Means Business

Over 100 industry leaders, movers, shakers and influencers from Australia and New Zealand rocked up to NIDA – The National Institute of Dramatic Art – in Sydney for an official launch event hosted by “LSC: The New Home for Robe in ANZ”, which represents Czech Republic-based moving light and LED manufacturer Robe lighting s.r.o. sales in these key territories.

LSC Control Systems has appointed Darren McLanders as the Robe sales manager for ANZ, filling out a team that now represents an impressive triumvirate of leading brands – Robe moving lights, LSC power and distribution and Avolites visual control – with stock immediately available for the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Visitors enjoyed the chance to see and learn more about Robe’s latest technologies in a highly social and creative atmosphere.

They represented all sectors of the entertainment technology spectrum and included lighting and visual designers, programmers, managers, engineers, technicians and artists at all stages of their careers actively working in the rental market; at venues – from theatres to multifunctional spaces; and in the worlds of corporate entertainment and the arts.

This event follows a re-boot of The Robe Group’s commercial activities across Australia and New Zealand, which became effective on 1st July 2025 – coupled with its representation of these other two market-leading brands – LSC Control Systems and Avolites.

The NIDA event buzzed with action, information, entertainment and networking opportunities combined with some unique technical exploration.

Robe international product specialist Dave Whitehouse gave a special presentation highlighting Robe’s T-series fixtures that have been specifically developed for the theatre and performing arts market, plus other recent Robe technologies to hit the market.

The band Dave McCormack & The Polaroids played in the foyer, which was designated the main party and mingling area. Dave is well known for voicing character Bandit Heeler in award-winning animated children’s series ‘Bluey’, and as the frontman of Brisbane-based rockers, Custard.

The Polaroids performed a special set of 8 songs, each number with lighting designed to showcase the many features of different individual Robe products, programmed by Hamish Lee from design studio Colourblind, assisted by Alex McCoy, and using an Avolites D9 console. Colourblind director Lynden Gare provided control of LED Video elements from an Avolites AI server and T3 console.

Colourblind were also involved in designing lighting for other areas of the event.

Guests enjoyed the chance to get ‘backstage’ and see some of the Robe products and technology up close – which was very popular – as well as getting some sneak peeks at a few future and pipeline products!

Visitors could see some key LSC products as well – a UNITOUR rack was powering the entire foyer rig – plus the new GenX Dim/Switch unit and APSX Power Distribution unit were also on display.

This official launch event was attended by Robe lighting s.r.o.’s CEO and founder, Josef Valchar, global sales director, Michel Arntz, and Jens Poehlker, managing director of Robe Asia Pacific.

Michel underlined the importance of the Australian and New Zealand market to Robe: “From the global perspective, this is a hugely significant territory with a lively production, performance and arts scene and an existing healthy, strong rental sector. Robe has already gained a good reputation, and we see a lot of potential growth here. Acquiring LSC last year has now given us fantastic possibilities of increasing business and market share for Robe and all its brands.”

Michel and Josef also commented that they were confident that Darren was the “perfect individual” for the job with his enthusiasm, extensive contacts, excellent communication skills and enormous energy and passion for the industry.

Darren stated, “It was great to see such a good turnout at NIDA and so much interest in Robe ANZ’s activities. There’s some hard work ahead for sure, but I am looking forward to all the challenges and rewards that will come with getting this market-leading brand the visibility and success it deserves.”

Extra production gear was provided by Robe rental partners Harry the hirer, Chameleon Touring Systems, Theatricks Productions and Lux Imperium, together with some of the Robe and LSC house products installed at NIDA.

