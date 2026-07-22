The Art House Wyong Progresses to ETC Lustr 3 for a Unified Stage Lighting System

With lighting equipment approaching its 10-year mark, The Art House Wyong, a community- focused performing arts venue on the NSW Central Coast, expanded its existing lighting system with ETC Lustr 3. The upgrade is designed to strengthen consistency, flexibility and performance across the main auditorium while building on an established ETC platform.

The Art House already had a strong ETC foundation in place. In the main auditorium, the venue had been running ETC Series 2 LED profiles as part of its original fit-out.

The system has expanded progressively as part of an ongoing upgrade cycle, including the addition of Desire X8 Fresnels, ETC Response Gateways as sACN nodes, and ETC control consoles, including a Gio and an Apex 5. “Those ETC fixtures have proven to be incredibly reliable with no issues,” said Tom Skelton, Production and Operations Manager at The Art House Wyong. “They’ve been absolute workhorses for us and have handled everything we’ve thrown at them over the years.”

The next step was to evolve the rig without disrupting what already worked. The venue needed to maintain compatibility, improve on-stage consistency, and support a wide range of productions within its existing ETC environment.

The venue selected ETC Lustr 3 fixtures as the next stage in its lighting upgrade, beginning with on-stage positions in the main auditorium. Built on ETC’s Source Four LED Series 3 platform, Lustr 3 uses the Lustr X8 eight-colour array, delivering greater colour depth while maintaining high output.

“Having the engines matched on stage is hugely beneficial for us because the output and colour match with basically zero effort. That’s a huge advantage,” Tom said.

This consistency is particularly valuable in a venue like The Art House, where the lighting system must support everything from community presentations to touring productions and more detailed design work. With ETC fixtures and ETC control working together, the team can move quickly when needed while maintaining accuracy and repeatability.

“Having ETC consoles as well means that when you press a colour in the gel swatch, the light does what you ask it to do,” Tom said. “Being able to do that for shows we’re busking, where we have short turnaround times, as well as for the higher-end design work we do on some of the larger shows we’re producing and presenting, is a huge advantage to us.”

The rollout is intentionally staged. The initial Lustr 3 installation covers all on-stage fixtures, with future phases expected to extend into front-of- house bridge positions over time. This approach provides a practical and cost-effective pathway to continue improving the system while maximising the value of existing infrastructure.

ETC Products in use at The Art House Wyong now include: