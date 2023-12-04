Robosen Robotics partners with Amber Technology

…to bring advanced consumer entertainment robots to Australia and New Zealand

Amber Technology has announced a strategic partnership with Robosen Robotics, the globally acclaimed creator of advanced consumer entertainment and education robots. This partnership will introduce Robosen’s state-of-the-art range of robots to the Australian and New Zealand markets, following the brand’s significant global achievements.

With a foundational year of 2008, Robosen Robotics has contributed significantly to the robotics industry for 16 years, consistently investing in the development of robotics technology with the aim to “make life more fun”. Its products, renowned for their advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics capabilities, serve both entertainment and educational purposes, with a particular emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programming. Robosen’s collaborations with leading entertainment giants such as Hasbro and Disney/Pixar have translated beloved characters into lifelike robotic forms, setting new benchmarks in branded play.

Robosen is committed to bringing fun and memorable cutting-edge robotics and AI experiences to everyone, everywhere. Robosen’s products can be found within the Signature, Flagship, and Performance series, and include:

• Flagship Optimus Prime (Limited Edition): the first auto-converting Optimus Prime Transformer available globally with Hasbro’s authorisation demonstrates Robosen’s expertise in machinery, electronics, software, and polymer materials, ensuring genuine motions.

• Elite Optimus Prime: this premium figure is a rendition of the original G1 series Optimus Prime Transformer from the 1980s, enhanced with modern software and technology, and transforms with a button touch or voice command.

• Grimlock G1 Flagship (Collector Edition): a world-first in dual form, bipedal robot design, this articulated engineering figure by Robosen features 34 high-precision servo motors for smooth conversion, with six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensors to maintain robot stability.

• Optimus Prime Rise of the Beasts (Limited Edition): relive the ultimate TRANSFORMERS experience with Robosen’s breathtaking Optimus Prime Signature Series robot, based on the global blockbuster, Rise of the Beasts. This incredible robotic movie replica is meticulously crafted with premium materials, exquisite details, and the most advanced components, which bring Optimus Prime to life right before your eyes.. There are only 3,000 units in the world with serial number).

• Bumblebee G1 Performance: a precise replica of the iconic yellow Volkswagen Beetle Transformer by Robosen with features including authentic sounds, adaptive walking speed via gait algorithms, and complex poses with a six-axis IMU.

• Buzz Lightyear Infinity Pack (Limited Edition): Robosen’s Buzz Lightyear is an intricate space ranger robot that combines science, engineering, and art. Its key features include voice interactions, 23 servo motors, four programmable modes, original sounds. There are only 1,000 units in the world with serial number.

• K1 Pro Interstellar Scout: this sleek, bipedal humanoid robot features high-precision servo joints and performs stunts and actions in response to voice commands.

• AI Base: Robosen’s AI Base showcases aerospace-grade materials with metallic detailing and is equipped with six adjustable LED spotlights and a multicoloured LED strip to enhance robot displays. The AI voice control offers action downloads from the Robosen AI App.

Robosen’s robots are equipped with cutting-edge AI, delivering voice-activated experiences that “understand” users on a human level. Advanced speech recognition software and AI vision algorithms help robots recognise human voice and perceive their environment, making the interaction more intuitive and engaging.

Peter Amos managing director, Amber Technology, said, “Amber Technology is excited to bring Robosen’s robotic innovations to Australia and New Zealand. Robosen’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of consumer robotics aligns with our commitment to provide our markets with the best and most advanced products available and opens up new opportunities for Amber Technology in the market. We look forward to being part of Robosen’s mission to provide incredible interactive experiences for users of all ages.”

The demand for Robosen’s products in Australia and New Zealand stem from its overwhelming success overseas. Robosen’s global footprint spans North America, Mainland China, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other countries and regions.

The company has achieved significant milestones, including the release of the world’s first fully self-deformable and programmable bipedal robot ‘Interstellar Agent T9’ in 2019, the launch of the consumer-grade robot ‘Robosen Flagship Optimus Prime’ in 2021, which can be automatically deformed, interacted with, customised, and controlled by voice, and the world’s first auto-transformable and interactive ‘Robosen Flagship Optimus Prime Trailer Kit’ released at the Hasbro Official Fan Festival in 2022.

Robosen products will be showcased at the Oz Comic-Con in Melbourne on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December 2023. This event will provide an excellent platform for fans to get a firsthand experience of Robosen’s products.

For more information on Robosen’s innovative robots, please visit ambertech.com.au/brands/robosen