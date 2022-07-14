Robots, Unreal Engine, and cutting edge LED – xR leaps forward in Shanghai

Chinese advertising company MuShang has developed an xR space in Shanghai equipped with cutting-edge technologies. These include ROE Visual Black Pearl panels, Brompton Technology LED processing, Mark Roberts Motion Control cinebots, Unreal Engine, and disguise media server hardware. The stage is now available for creative and high-quality virtual production content, bringing lifelike visuals and unforgettable experiences.

Shanghai-based MuShang Advertising Co., Ltd. is dedicated to enhancing customer experiences in advertising, photography, film and television production. With over ten years of experience in those areas, the company has built solid relationships with clients, offering better shooting solutions to satisfy their needs and marketing goals.

The recently developed MuShang xR stage marks a further step forward in the virtual production area. The stage utilises industry-leading products, featuring a large LED canvas composed of ROE Visual Black Pearl BP2V2 panels driven by two Brompton 4K Tessera SX40 LED processors. disguise vx4, vx2, and rxII servers running Unreal Engine are also part of the setup, with Mark Roberts Motion Control high-speed cinebots completing this array of game-changing production equipment.

The high frame and refresh rates and low scan lines make the BP2V2 LEDs perfect for this application. The main wall measures 5 metres high by 12 metres wide and delivers stunning visuals and excellent in-camera performance. As an integral part of the full-functional setup, the screen works with all other state-of-the-art technologies, allowing users to achieve a complete virtual production solution.

Watch the video below to find out more about the stage. https://youtu.be/lMklZsRiVsU

“With the increasing use of virtual production technology worldwide, we also see a growing demand in Shanghai. We want to provide the best possible technology to facilitate content production in our region,” states Henry Sha, the Founder of Shanghai MuShang Ad Co Ltd. “ROE Visual’s Black Pearl BP2V2 is the premier choice in this type of display solution. The screens are perfect for TV and film projects, advertising, and other types of creative shooting. The LED panels deliver aesthetic visuals matching our clients’ high expectations.”

“Bringing our LED innovations to the MuShang xR stage offers a great chance for us to support the development of virtual production in Shanghai. It’s such an exciting experience to take part in this advanced setup. We can’t wait to see more future projects shot on the stage,'” states Grace Kuo, Sales Director of ROE Visual.

Product: BP2V2

More Info: https://youtube.com/shorts/96csuTUmV9Y?feature=share