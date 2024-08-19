Rocking the outback from the start to The Living End

The iconic outback landscape beyond Silverton, NSW transformed into a musical haven this August as 14,000 festival goers journeyed to Broken Hill for the Mundi Mundi Bash – outback Australia’s biggest ever live music event.

Day one has already set a high bar with an electrifying performance from legendary headliners The Living End. The trio’s dynamic showmanship and punk rock flair ignited the audience, making the desert night come alive. Fans were treated to a mix of new songs and beloved anthems like “Prisoner of Society”, “White Noise” and “All Torn Down,” that had the crowd on their feet.

Shane Howard, of Goanna fame, took the main stage earlier in the day getting the festival off to a heartwarming start. Howard delivered a powerful and moving set, joined by a 45-child youth choir called The Subtext. The Subtext came together from a mix of regional schools (including three in Broken Hill) and performed renditions of a new song, co-written by and featuring Tasman Keith, who is a Gumbaynggirr man and artist, for the Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation.

The Subtext choir also performed the iconic Goanna chart-topper “Solid Rock” with a Barkindji translation.

The collaboration brought an extra layer of emotion and resonance to Howard’s show, especially during “Solid Rock,” as the young voices harmonised beautifully, underscoring the song’s message of unity and hope.

Daryl Braithwaite was another highlight of the afternoon, captivating the audience with his timeless hits. With the golden late afternoon sun painting the sky, Braithwaite’s much-awaited rendition of “The Horses” created a magical moment, with thousands singing along in unison. His set, filled with a mix of classic tracks and crowd favourites, reaffirmed his status as an Australian music icon.

Next up was Ian Moss, whose powerful guitar riffs and soulful vocals resonated through the open air. Moss, known for his work with Cold Chisel and his successful solo career, delivered a high-energy performance that had the audience rocking along to every beat. Highlights included his classics “Tucker’s Daughter” and “Telephone Booth,” which drew enthusiastic applause and cheers from the crowd.

Festival goers were treated to a host of other stellar acts today including Pierce Brothers, Mark Seymour, Casey Barnes and Furnace & The Fundamentals.

Before the mega musical line-up hit the stage, punters got involved in Big Blue Day, a world record attempt for “The largest human image of a country” raising funds and awareness for Beyond Blue. The initiative saw 7,243 punters wearing blue wigs and head gear corralled into the shape of Australia, beating last year’s record of 5,467 from the Big Red Bash, raising $115,888 of much needed funds for Beyond Blue.

Off-stage, punters were treated to a family-friendly line-up of outback-inspired activities – from camel rides and helicopter joy flights to Dunny Door Painting and all sorts of strange and spectacular surprises in between.

The Mundi Mundi Bash continued over Friday, 16 August and Saturday, 17 August with performances by James Reyne. Jon Stevens, Ash Grunwald, Richard Clapton, Diesel, Tim Finn, Baby Animals, The Rolling Stones Revue, and Bjorn Again and more.

Running from 15-17 August, the family and dog-friendly 2024 Mundi Mundi Bash was a sold-out event and the biggest iteration of the event ever staged.

The Mundi Mundi Bash is produced by the Outback Music Festival Group, which also stages the Birdsville Big Red Bash which took place in outback QLD in July. For more information, visitwww.bigredbash.com.au.

What: 2024 Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash – SOLD OUT

Where: Belmont Station, on the Mundi Mundi Plains 9km north of Silverton – 35km north of Broken Hill

When: 15-17 August 2024

Full lineup: Shane Howard, Pierce Brothers, Mark Seymour, Casey Barnes, Darryl Braithwaite, Ian Moss, The Living End, Furnace & The Fundamentals, Ash Grunwald, Richard Clapton, Diesel, Tim Finn, The Rolling Stones Revue, James Reyne, Bjorn Again, Tha Boiz, Fanny Lumsden, Hayley Mary, Sarah McCleod, Vanessa Amorosi, Baby Animals, Chocolate Starfish, Tina Tribute and Jon Stevens.

More info: www.mundimundibash.com.au

All photos by Matt Williams