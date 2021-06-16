Rod McKinnon leaves Jands, Joins Event Communications Australia

After an astonishing 28 years as an account manager at Jands, Rod McKinnon is “back on stage for the third set” with Events Communications Australia, distributors of Green-Go comms systems.

Rod started out as a telecomms tradesperson back in the 80s, before a three-year stint with CX founder Julius Grafton’s Grafton Sound and Lighting. He then moved to another Grafton venture, Australian Monitor, before finding his home at Jands in 1992. During the time I’ve known Rod at Jands, I’ve heard him described as ‘my favourite company rep’ by multiple industry heavyweights.

Now Rod is putting his formidable technical and industry experience to work to represent Green-Go through Events Communications Australia, partnering with Frank Madzin. Green-Go is a digitally native comms system manufactured by ELC Lighting out of The Netherlands.

Writing in a LinkedIn post, Rod said, “Looking back, I’m absolutely gobsmacked realising the amount of incredibly skilled and talented people, ( past and present ) whom I am eternally grateful to have worked with, during my tenure at Jands. My Involvement right across the audio, lighting and staging business over nearly three decades has been an incredibly fulfilling adventure.”

“After a short break ( ‘cause I just couldn’t sit still ), I have been asked to join Event Communications Australia to support effective solutions for digital intercom requirements for the event, production, and broadcast markets in Australia and New Zealand. I am most thankful for the opportunity to again work with outstanding people, and really clever and versatile product in Green-Go Digital Intercom Systems.”

You can keep up with what Rod and Frank are up to via: https://evcomaus.com.au/

