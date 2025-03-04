AV1 and AVE expand LED capabilities with ROE Topaz Investment

AV1 and Audio Visual Events (AVE), both Sydney-based AV companies, have announced a strategic joint purchase of ROE Visual Topaz 2.6mm LED panels, solidifying their commitment to delivering exceptional high-end vision solutions for the Australian events market. This substantial investment encompasses over 180 square metres of Topaz 2.6 LED, including standard, corner, and curved panels.

The addition of Topaz to their inventories unlocks a new level of creative potential for both companies. The technology’s ability to form curved displays, seamless corners, and innovative shapes such as cubes and cylinders offers clients more visually striking and adaptable LED solutions. This means greater creative freedom for event planners and more engaging experiences for audiences.

By pooling resources, AV1 and AVE have ensured access to a larger inventory of premium LED technology, allowing both businesses to scale up for bigger productions while maintaining consistency in quality. Sourcing the panels from the same manufacturing batch guarantees seamless colour matching and uniform performance across projects.

For AV1 and AVE, this partnership represents a shared commitment to investing in industry-leading technology. By working together, both companies can provide greater availability of Topaz LED to the market, ensuring that corporate events, conferences, gala dinners, and hybrid productions benefit from the latest in LED display innovation.

“Clients are always looking for fresh concepts,” says Paul Keating, Director, Sales and Marketing Manager at AVE, “so Topaz’s ability to combine convex and concave shapes via in-panel curves, corners, cubes and straight panels opens a world of creative possibilities. This batch buy with AV1, a respected and trusted industry colleague, ensures we have market-leading LED offerings on a larger scale. It also reinforces AVE’s ethos to continue to invest in premium industry standard products that our technicians are proud to use.”

“After rigorous testing and comparison of the industry leaders of LED rental technology, we chose ROE for their outstanding image quality, high contrast and deep blacks,” says Mark Shepherd, Director, Head of Production at AVE. “Topaz’s build quality is second to none, and we’ve backed that up with Brompton processing, making our ROE solution a complete package suited for a variety of work.

The sales support we received throughout the process was outstanding. Based on the factory acceptance tour, post-sales support and training programs for our production and service technicians, we are very confident of ensuring the best possible outcomes on every show we deliver with Topaz.”

“We are always looking for ways to deliver new and exciting offerings for our clients, and this is no different,” says Nigel Mintern, Managing Director at AV1. “We can now deliver LED designs that break the mold for clients who are looking for new ways to make an impact.

Whether that’s curved walls, seamless corners, or immersive LED environments. The flexibility of this system means we can shape content around the audience experience, rather than the other way around. By partnering with AVE, a trusted partner, on this investment, we’re ensuring that clients have access to the highest-quality LED on the market at any scale. It’s not just about bigger screens – it’s about smarter, more creative solutions that solve real-world production challenges and elevate the standard of event experiences across Australia.”

“We are thrilled to see AV1 and AVE take this bold step forward in elevating the Australian events market with their investment in ROE Visual Topaz 2.6mm LED panels,” adds Grace Kuo, Sales Director at ROE Visual. “This strategic move not only underscores their commitment to innovation and excellence but also sets a new benchmark for high-end visual solutions in the industry.”

“The versatility of the Topaz panels, combined with their exceptional image quality and build, aligns perfectly with the demands of today’s creative and technical landscape. It’s inspiring to see industry leaders like AV1 and AVE pushing boundaries and delivering premium experiences for their clients.”

“We look forward to witnessing the incredible productions that will undoubtedly come to life through this collaboration and investment. Congratulations to both teams on this exciting milestone!”

av1.com.au

audiovisualevents.com.au