ROE Visual and Sightline Productions Bring YouTube Brandcast 2025 to Life with Topaz 2.6

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, YouTube hosted its annual Brandcast event at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, bringing together more than 700 industry professionals for this milestone occasion. Sightline Productions led the event’s technical production, relying on ROE Visual’s Topaz 2.6 LED panels to deliver the flawless visuals that defined the stage’s centerpiece.

Working closely with Sense Events, Evolved Group and YouTube’s creative team, Sightline Productions transformed the venue into a modern, visually striking space that reflected the platform’s vibrant identity. ROE Visual’s Topaz 2.6 supported a fast, efficient build and integrated seamlessly into the event’s stage design. With its fine pixel pitch, high brightness, and precise color accuracy, Topaz ensured every piece of content, from motion graphics to video, was displayed with remarkable consistency and high visual quality.

For Sightline Productions, the investment in Topaz has expanded their creative capabilities across large-scale corporate events, hybrid live-streamed productions, concerts, and complex stage designs. Partnering with ROE Visual enables the team to achieve greater production value and meet the evolving expectations of their clients, which highlights a shared focus on quality, innovation, and dependability.

“The feedback we have received from clients has been incredible. We’re able to provide efficient solutions without compromising on high-quality visuals; it’s a win-win,” saidJoe Murray, Founding Director of Sightline Productions.

The success of YouTube Brandcast 2025 highlights the growing strength of Australia’s event production industry, where creative collaboration and cutting-edge LED technology are driving more immersive and significant brand experiences.

About Sightline:

Sightline is an Event Production Company servicing the corporate events industry for over 15 years. The company believes that its business is built on the quality of its relationships. Sightline specialises in producing high-quality events and immersive experiences with a focus on visual storytelling and innovative solutions. With extensive expertise in large-scale events, the company ensures every project delivers measurable impact and encourages engagement between brands and their audiences.

Discover more about Sightline: https://sightline.com.au/

About ROE Visual:

ROE Visual delivers cutting-edge LED display technology that empowers creatives, designers, and technical professionals worldwide to bring their visions to life.

Founded in 2006, ROE Visual creates the world’s finest LED display solutions by combining advanced technology, premium components, and a passion for innovation. This dedication has set ROE Visual as the industry standard in markets spanning Touring, Virtual Production, Broadcast, and Fixed Installation. With headquarters in China and a robust network of regional offices, ROE Visual provides expert knowledge, personalized service, and comprehensive global support.

For more information, please visit: www.roevisual.com