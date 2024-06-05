ROE Visual Launches Australian Office

ROE Visual is thrilled to announce the official opening of its subsidiary office in Melbourne, marking a significant step forward in its strategic expansion. The new office will serve as a local service centre, offering a showroom, repair and maintenance services, and a training centre.

ROE Visual is driven by a customer-centric mission, aiming to stay close to its customers by combining global reach with a local touch. This strategy has fueled rapid growth and expansion, establishing a robust global presence.

“With the increasing business demands and client base in the APAC region, we recognised it has come to a point to set up a local service centre. Melbourne, as a major economic and cultural hub in Australia, boasts a vast rental customer base and the world’s largest LED studio, NantStudios, providing us with unique market advantages,” says Grace Kuo, Sales Director at ROE Visual.

Advertisement

The establishment of the Australian-based office has been warmly embraced by ROE Visual’s regional clients, valueing the convenience of having local support, particularly in a market challenged by its geographical distance. With the Melbourne office operational, the clients in the Oceania region can efficiently conduct business and receive prompt assistance from ROE Visual.

Featuring a range of cutting-edge products, including Carbon CB3 MKII and CB5 MKII, Topaz TP2.6, Vanish V8T GOB, and Graphite GP2.6, the ROE premises offers a stunning demo space. As market demand grows, the company plans to expand the sample display area to provide clients with an even wider range of options.

ROE Visual warmly invites clients to visit our Melbourne office and explore collaboration opportunities. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, we look forward to fostering lasting partnerships and serving the needs of our clients in the Oceania region and beyond. Before your visit, please reach out to liam@roevisual.com to make a reservation.