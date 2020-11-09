Roland UVC-01





For livestreaming, the NEW UVC-01 USB Video Capture device gives you a simple HDMI-to-USB solution, letting you convert any Roland V-series switcher and HDMI output into a plug-and-play USB 3.0 webcam feed. Get the right tools for professional-grade HD livestreaming on Facebook Live, YouTube, Zoom, and other popular platforms with UVC-01.

Music NZ musicnzl.co.nz or 0800 775 226















