Roland UVC-01

For livestreaming, the NEW UVC-01 USB Video Capture device gives you a simple HDMI-to-USB solution, letting you convert any Roland V-series switcher and HDMI output into a plug-and-play USB 3.0 webcam feed. Get the right tools for professional-grade HD livestreaming on Facebook Live, YouTube, Zoom, and other popular platforms with UVC-01.
Music NZ musicnzl.co.nz or 0800 775 226
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.