Ross Video and Unilumin Collaborate to Expand LED and Live Production Collaboration Across APAC

Strategic alliance will explore joint initiatives to support the growing demand for immersive visual experiences across sports, broadcast, and live event markets

Ross Video, a global leader in live production technology, and Unilumin Group, a leading manufacturer of LED display solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to explore joint opportunities for collaboration across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, particularly in the fast-growing sports and broadcasting markets.

Across APAC, demand is growing for larger LED displays, immersive visual experiences, and more dynamic live productions. By combining Ross Video’s live production ecosystem with Unilumin’s LED display technology, the two companies aim to support sports venues, broadcasters, and live event producers looking to deliver more engaging visual experiences.

“Across APAC we’re seeing incredible growth in sports venues, broadcast facilities, and live event environments that rely on LED displays to create immersive fan experiences,” said Travis Wigley, Senior Director of Sales, APAC at Ross Video. “By working more closely with Unilumin, we can better support customers with integrated solutions that bring together LED displays, graphics, video processing, and control to power the next generation of live productions.”

The non-exclusive agreement establishes a framework for the companies to explore a range of joint initiatives across the region. These may include participating together in industry exhibitions and marketing activities, sharing market insights, recommending each other to customers, and connecting with system integrators, consultants, and other industry partners.

Both companies will also explore potential technical collaboration and integrations between Ross Video’s live production solutions, including real-time graphics, video processing, and production workflows, and Unilumin’s LED display technologies.

“Unilumin is committed to delivering world-class LED display solutions that enhance visual storytelling across sports, broadcast, and entertainment venues,” said Tina Cao, Deputy General Manager at Unilumin. “Through this cooperation with Ross Video, we look forward to combining our strengths to create more innovative and seamless solutions for customers across the APAC region.”

The Memorandum of Cooperation is intended as a framework for collaboration and reflects both companies’ commitment to strengthening their presence in APAC while helping customers deliver compelling visual experiences for audiences across sports, broadcast, and live entertainment productions.

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Learn more at www.rossvideo.com and https://www.unilumin.com