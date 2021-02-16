Save NSW Events – help lobby to extend JobKeeper

Following the success of the tireless activities of the Save Victorian Events team to gain the attention of the state and federal governments, the campaign has extended to NSW, powered by a coalition of media, production companies, event professionals, creatives, and suppliers.

Save NSW Events have launched a survey to collect valuable data on the impact of the pandemic, based on the format that was successfully used to attract Bill Shorten’s attention before he spoke on our behalf in federal parliament. The result of Mr Shorten’s speech has been meetings and planning sessions at the highest levels of government.

The survey is anonymous, and the results will be collated and shared for lobbying purposes by neutral third parties including this masthead. It is imperative Save NSW Events collate as much real-world data as possible about the devastating impact of lockdowns and border closures on our near-invisible industry.

The following is part of a statement from the Save NSW Events team:

“Event Industry businesses need to be able to survive until later in 2021 to be able to stand on their own two feet again. The business event sector alone contributes $35.7 billion to the economy and 229,000 jobs. And this is just one part of the event industry, so a lot is at stake.

Our industry’s most important resource is our people. Australia’s Event Industry is lucky to have many incredibly skilled and experienced people. JobKeeper is critical for retaining people – though, sadly, we have already lost of lot of great people to other industries.

JobKeeper has been the only government support available to many Event Industry businesses. Extending JobKeeper is essential for the survival of many in the Event Industry. Its vital to call on your local MP and ask to extend Jobkeeper past March.

It would be great to have your help with this and to share this with all your Event Industry colleagues. Thanks for your help, The Save NSW Events Team.”

