Scene Change Sets Up Five High-End Virtual Studios Around the Country

Scene Change, Australia’s leading AV company, has set up a national network of virtual event studios, providing their clients a perfect platform for reaching their audience during a time when running events is challenging.

Set up in central locations in each state – Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Hobart – the virtual event studios allow corporates, associations, schools, charities and many other clients to produce high-end content, run a live broadcast, performance, or event.







Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne are all equipped with VuePix Infiled LED wall backdrops and are set up to allow for social distancing for both the performers and the audience, with stringent safety processes in place, plus a wider audience watching remotely.

The virtual studio in Brisbane utilises a 7.5m wide by 4m tall VuePix Infiled ER3 screen with Brompton S4 video processors and R2 receiver cards.

Sydney’s studio features a 6m wide by 2.5m tall VuePix Infiled ER2 LED wall, again running with Brompton S40 Processors and R2 Receiver card. Astera AX1 Pixel Tubes are used to provide lighting for the presenters and performers.

The virtual studio in Melbourne offers the biggest digital platform, with a VuePix Infiled ER3 wall spanning 10m wide by 3m tall, running with NovaStar R5 processors and A8s receiving cards.

Offering a scalable solution for any client, the Scene Change technical team on the ground helps to deliver first class events – from virtual exhibitions, school end-of-year gatherings and celebrations, new product launches, global corporate meetings, conferences and more.

https://virtual.scenechange.com.au/

