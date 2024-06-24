Seamless AV Chooses PROLiGHTS to Expand Its Inventory

Perth’s Seamless AV have chosen PROLiGHTS’ Astra Wash19PixIP to update its stock in response to the increased demand for outdoor installations.

Alex Moffat, Director of Seamless AV, consulted Show Technology, PROLiGHTS’ Australian distributor, for the selection of new IP-rated projectors to be included in their inventory. The choice fell on PROLiGHTS Astra Wash19PixIP.

The Astra Wash19PixIP is an IP65 LED moving wash light designed to be a workhorse for any large outdoor stage or installation, offering a robust and sealed mechanical assembly but keeping the same features and performance as its indoor version. It has a 19x40W Osram RGBW LED light source and an extremely- high-efficiency optical system capable of zooming from 4° to 54°, making it versatile enough to be used for aerial FX or as a wash light.

The Astra Wash19PixIP is single pixel controllable, with multiple on-board FX, with precise and advanced white and colour control, through DMX/RDM, CRMX+W-DMX, Art-Net, and sACN.

“We have found the units to be robust for outdoor work and they have not missed a beat,” comments Alex Moffat. “They are amazing as a wash unit, and having the LED outer ring makes them look stunning as eye candy for back-of-stage looks. The 4 to 54-degree zoom makes them extremely versatile. We are planning to add more to our inventory in the coming months.”